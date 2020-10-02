Reported by 9to5Mac, Apple has released a supplemental updated for macOS Mojave that fixes all of the issues caused by its earlier update to the operating system. The new update, macOS Mojave 10.14.6, fixes the problems caused by the macOS Mojave 2020-005 Security Update as well as the bugs that users reported when upgrading to Safari 14.

Apple had originally released Safari 14 and the macOS Mojave Security Update to users of macOS Mojave back on September 16th. The update, besides patching some security vulnerabilities, allowed users to try out Safari 14 with its customizable home page, privacy reports, and new design before it rolls out with macOS Big Sur later this fall.

However, many users reported issues after installing the upgrade, so Apple pulled the update on Thursday, October 1. The company promised that it would be releasing a fix for those who had already installed the update, and thankfully that fix has come only a day after pulling the update.

If you are running macOS Mojave and had installed the original update, you can find the new supplemental update under System Preferences > Software Update.