What you need to know
- Apple has released its new Reality Converter app for macOS.
- It will allow developers to convert, view and customize USDZ 3D objects on Mac.
- USDZ files are used to help produce content for augmented reality.
Apple has released its new Reality Converter app for macOS on its developer website.
The release notes state:
The new Reality Converter app makes it easy to convert, view, and customize USDZ 3D objects on Mac. Simply drag-and-drop common 3D file formats, such as .obj, .gltf and .usd, to view the converted USDZ result, customize material properties with your own textures, and edit file metadata. You can even preview your USDZ object under a variety of lighting and environment conditions with built-in IBL options.
USDZ files are used in augmented reality to add computer-generated to content to real environments. With this new Reality Converter, developers will have more tools available to integrate 3D content into their apps. The app is designed to be used with Apple's Reality Composer, which is where developers can create the initial content.
Apple announced both tools as part of its RealityKit at WWDC in June of 2019.
The new Reality Converter app for macOS is available from Apple's developer website now!
