  • Apple has released a new video about the iPhone 12 Pro.
  • The video highlights the iPhone 12 Pro and its ability to record in Dolby Vision.
  • Watch the phone go through a number of intense filmmaking situations.

Apple has released a new video on its YouTube channel called Make movies like the movies. The video showcases the iPhone 12 Pro's prowess in recording high-quality video in a number of extreme scenarios.

Some of the scenes include throwing the phone over a wall, rigging it up to a speeding car, and dropping it down a flight of stairs. It's a really interesting look to see how filmmakers get creative when using the size of the iPhone 12 Pro as opposed to larger, heavier cameras.

As Apple explains in the video and the video description, the iPhone 12 Pro is the first camera to ever shoot, edit, and playback footage in Dolby Vision, a feature that brings even more color and dynamic range to videos.

The only camera that can shoot, edit and playback in Dolby Vision.

The iPhone 12 Pro is available to order from Apple now, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max will begin preorders on November 6.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro | From $699 at Apple

Pre-orders are now open for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro at Apple. Devices will begin shipping on October 23.

