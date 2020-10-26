Apple has released a new video on its YouTube channel called Make movies like the movies. The video showcases the iPhone 12 Pro's prowess in recording high-quality video in a number of extreme scenarios.

Some of the scenes include throwing the phone over a wall, rigging it up to a speeding car, and dropping it down a flight of stairs. It's a really interesting look to see how filmmakers get creative when using the size of the iPhone 12 Pro as opposed to larger, heavier cameras.