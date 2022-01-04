The rumored Apple Glass project is now expected to see its first mixed reality headset be announced as soon as WWDC 2022, but while we might think we know a bit about the product already it turns out there could be a big surprise. According to a new report, Apple could be set to pack three screens — not the traditional two — into this thing.

That's according to a new white paper published by DSCC, a group of analysts that specialize in the display supply chain. According to that white paper, a new combination of Micro OLED and AMOLED panels could form the main viewing area of Apple's first mixed reality headset.

We predict that Apple's headset will have an innovative display configuration, with three display modules; two Micro OLED displays and one AMOLED panel.

Of the three panels, it's thought the AMOLED one will be used for peripheral vision with two 4K displays making up the main viewing area. However, it isn't all good news — the white paper also notes that we should expect the headset to be a costly affair. "Our assumption is that the first-generation headset will be a high-end device targeted at professionals and developers to expand Apple's ecosystem in AR/VR," the report states, going on to say that we should expect to spend thousands rather than hundreds if we want to pick one up.

The DSCC report expects Apple to have the new headset ready to go by the second half of the year, matching previous reports by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.