What you need to know
- Apple's first mixed reality headset will feature three, not two displays according to a new report.
- A combination of Micro LED and AMOLED will reportedly be used.
- Those hoping for an inexpensive option are likely to be out of luck, at least initially.
The rumored Apple Glass project is now expected to see its first mixed reality headset be announced as soon as WWDC 2022, but while we might think we know a bit about the product already it turns out there could be a big surprise. According to a new report, Apple could be set to pack three screens — not the traditional two — into this thing.
That's according to a new white paper published by DSCC, a group of analysts that specialize in the display supply chain. According to that white paper, a new combination of Micro OLED and AMOLED panels could form the main viewing area of Apple's first mixed reality headset.
We predict that Apple's headset will have an innovative display configuration, with three display modules; two Micro OLED displays and one AMOLED panel.
Of the three panels, it's thought the AMOLED one will be used for peripheral vision with two 4K displays making up the main viewing area. However, it isn't all good news — the white paper also notes that we should expect the headset to be a costly affair. "Our assumption is that the first-generation headset will be a high-end device targeted at professionals and developers to expand Apple's ecosystem in AR/VR," the report states, going on to say that we should expect to spend thousands rather than hundreds if we want to pick one up.
The DSCC report expects Apple to have the new headset ready to go by the second half of the year, matching previous reports by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
Review: Rocketbook Core Smart Notebook is built for the digital age
Handwrite anything in this reusable notebook. Then scan and upload your notes to the cloud service of your choice in seconds.
Netflix will begin streaming 20 Russian TV channels to appease watchdog
Netflix will begin streaming 20 Russian state TV channels from March in a move that will be mandated for all streamers that have more than 100,000 daily users. The move comes after Roskomnadzor, the country's media watchdog, classified Netflix as an "audiovisual service" last week.
Apple gives engineers T-shirts to celebrate the success of M1
Apple is celebrating the success of its M1 chips, found in its Mac lineup as well as the iPad Pro, by sending T-shirts to engineers that worked on the Apple silicon transition.
Get peace of mind with these great HomeKit smoke and CO detectors
So you've automated your lighting, your blinds, your thermostat, your dog's feeding schedule, etc. What's left? Well, why not add some smarts to your smoke detector with these HomeKit-enabled options?