Safari 14 comes with macOS Big Sur, and it brings a refreshed design and new features like privacy reports, a built-in translator, and 4K HDR video support. While macOS Big Sur is not yet available, Apple today released Safari 14 as a standalone update with some of those new features for macOS Catalina and Mojave users.

Safari 14 also sports a new start screen which can be customized with a custom wallpaper, Siri website suggestions, your Reading List, and sites currently open on your other Apple devices.

Users running macOS Catalina and macOS Mojave can check the System Preferences app to update to Safari 14. Apple also rolled out iOS 14, iPadOS 14, tvOS 14, and watchOS 7 to the public today.