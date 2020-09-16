What you need to know
- Apple is releasing Safari 14 ahead of macOS Big Sur.
- The new browser is rolling out to macOS Catalina and macOS Mojave users.
- Safari 14 features customizable start wallpaper, privacy reports, and a new design.
Reported by 9to5Mac, Safari 14 has rolled out as a standalone update for users of macOS Catalina and macOS Mojave.
Safari 14 is one of the big new features of macOS Big Sur, but that has not rolled out to the public as of yet. In the meantime, those who are running macOS Catalina and macOS can enjoy the newest updates to Safari, such as its new design, privacy reports, and support for 4K HDR video from sites like YouTube.
Safari 14 comes with macOS Big Sur, and it brings a refreshed design and new features like privacy reports, a built-in translator, and 4K HDR video support. While macOS Big Sur is not yet available, Apple today released Safari 14 as a standalone update with some of those new features for macOS Catalina and Mojave users.
Safari 14 also sports a new start screen which can be customized with a custom wallpaper, Siri website suggestions, your Reading List, and sites currently open on your other Apple devices.
One of the changes available for all Mac users with Safari 14 is the redesigned start screen, which features website suggestions and custom wallpapers. Apple has also added more privacy controls with Safari 14, as users can now check every tracker on each website they visit, as well as detailed privacy reports.
Users running macOS Catalina and macOS Mojave can check the System Preferences app to update to Safari 14. Apple also rolled out iOS 14, iPadOS 14, tvOS 14, and watchOS 7 to the public today.
