Apple is working with gaming company Valve in order to move its AR headset project forward. That's according to a new report by DigiTimes (via MacRumors).

DigiTimes has long been the internet's most reliably unreliable source for these kinds of things, though. Sometimes it's spot on. Others, not so much. So keep that in mind when reading on.

The report has the two firms teaming up with a target launch date of the second half of 2020, a timescale which matches previous claims by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.