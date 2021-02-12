Taking beautiful professional-quality floral photos is now made even easier with iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. From Portrait mode to Apple ProRAW, Nathan Underwood of Tulipina, one of the world's leading floral design studios, says the advanced camera systems on iPhone 12 Pro models have helped bring a fuller bloom to his floral photography.

In a newsroom post , Apple shared some tips from Nathan Underwood of Tulipina, one of the " leading floral design studios," about shooting florals with the iPhone 12 Pro .

Underwood says that the telephoto lens is his go-to when shooting florals.

For still lifes, framing the shot is key. While you can crop later, getting a correctly framed shot from the right angle and perspective is critical for ensuring that you have the best photo to work with. With iPhone, I nearly always choose the lens with the closest focal distance. On iPhone 12 Pro models, this is the Telephoto camera.

Underwood also says that the iPhone's portrait mode, which allows you to adjust the depth of field after the shot, is a lifesaver for beginner to advanced photographers.