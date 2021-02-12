What you need to know
- Apple has shared the floral photography of Nathan Underwood from Tulipina.
- The photographer shares how to get the most out of your floral photography with the iPhone.
In a newsroom post, Apple shared some tips from Nathan Underwood of Tulipina, one of the " leading floral design studios," about shooting florals with the iPhone 12 Pro.
Taking beautiful professional-quality floral photos is now made even easier with iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. From Portrait mode to Apple ProRAW, Nathan Underwood of Tulipina, one of the world's leading floral design studios, says the advanced camera systems on iPhone 12 Pro models have helped bring a fuller bloom to his floral photography.
Underwood says that the telephoto lens is his go-to when shooting florals.
For still lifes, framing the shot is key. While you can crop later, getting a correctly framed shot from the right angle and perspective is critical for ensuring that you have the best photo to work with. With iPhone, I nearly always choose the lens with the closest focal distance. On iPhone 12 Pro models, this is the Telephoto camera.
Underwood also says that the iPhone's portrait mode, which allows you to adjust the depth of field after the shot, is a lifesaver for beginner to advanced photographers.
For shots that are going from camera to edit to upload, I love Portrait mode, as seen in the photo below, which is available on all iPhone 12 models. Portrait mode captures an incredible sense of depth that can be manipulated when editing in the Photos app, allowing for an amazing array of creativity. This is especially useful when shooting floral arrangements, given their complexity and dimensionality. If you are new to photographing still lifes, Portrait mode is your best friend.
The photographer also praised Apple ProRAW, which lets him incorporate the iPhone 12 Pro models into his normal workflow.
Something very exciting for me is the introduction of Apple ProRAW on iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, which delivers the absolute maximum amount of image information to apply deeper edits. This means that you can now natively capture and export RAW images with iPhone, enabling new creative possibilities, and personally, I can now easily incorporate iPhone photos into my normal post-production professional workflow alongside my DSLR. Just remember to enable Apple ProRAW on your iPhone 12 Pro model to get started.
You can check out more of Tulipina's work on Instagram as well as the news release.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
'Mystery' Apple silicon listing actually just M1 chip
It has been confirmed that a mysterious listing for a new device in Apple's silicon Mac lineup is in fact just the M1 chip powering its most recent computers. Ugh.
Apple has booted a cloud gaming service off its App Store again
Cloud gaming service Shadow has been removed from Apple's App Store again after it was kicked off last year in February.
Canon releases new smart Photo Culling app for iOS
Canon has released a brand new app called 'Photo Culling' that uses AI to help you find your best photos easily.
Protect your iPhone 12 Pro in style with these fashionable cases!
Want to protect your iPhone 12 Pro with something that's cute, stylish, and fashionable? Here are the best cases for the job!