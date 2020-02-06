The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro both received the new Night Mode capability which helps iPhone owners take better pictures in low light environments. To showcase the images that some photographers have been able to achieve with the new iPhones, Apple has released a new video to its YouTube channel.

Titled "Night mode", the video kicks off with an iPhone 11 Pro capturing a match being lit in the dark at both normal speed and slow motion. The video then shows off a handful of side by side comparisons in which one photo is shot without Night Mode and the other is. It wraps up by running through a bunch of photos that have been shot using Night Mode. The entire video is backed by "We Only Come Out At Night" by the Smashing Pumpkins.

In the description, Apple says encourages iPhone owners to "take more natural-looking photos in low-light with Night mode on iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro." Night Mode launched with the new iPhones in September of 2019 and has made capturing higher quality photos and videos in low light much more accessible. The mode automatically turns on when the camera determines it to be beneficial but can be manually enabled by the user if desired.

The video comes after the closing of Apple's latest Shot On iPhone competition which focused on Night Mode. Called the "Night Mode Challenge", the competition was available to those with an iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max and asked users to send Apple their best photo captured with the new feature. The competition ended on January 29th and the winners are set to be announced on March 4th.

Check out the Night Mode video below.