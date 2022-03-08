Earlier today, Apple hosted its "Peek Performance" special event. At the event, the company announced a new generation of the iPhone SE as well as introduced two entirely new products: the Mac Studio and Studio Display.

It also revealed that it is making a major upgrade to the iPad Air. The 5th generation of the iPad Air features Apple's M1 processor, 5G connectivity, and a new front-facing camera system.

Apple released a video introducing the new iPad Air. You can watch the new Air in all of its glory on YouTube below: