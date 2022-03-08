What you need to know
- Apple has dropped a video about the new iPad Air.
- The new iPad Air was announced at the company's special event earlier today.
- It features the M1 chip, 5G support, and a new front-facing camera system.
Earlier today, Apple hosted its "Peek Performance" special event. At the event, the company announced a new generation of the iPhone SE as well as introduced two entirely new products: the Mac Studio and Studio Display.
It also revealed that it is making a major upgrade to the iPad Air. The 5th generation of the iPad Air features Apple's M1 processor, 5G connectivity, and a new front-facing camera system.
Apple released a video introducing the new iPad Air. You can watch the new Air in all of its glory on YouTube below:
Supercharged by the Apple M1 chip, the new iPad Air comes in five stunning colors: purple, blue, pink, starlight, and space gray. 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, blazing-fast 5G, 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, and works with Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard.
The inclusion of the M1 processor brings iPad Air's performance in line with the iPad Pro, which received the M1 chip last year. The new generation of the iPad Air also features support for 5G connectivity, something that the iPad Air was sorely lacking as every other iPad had it last year.
The new iPad Air also includes a new front-facing 12MP camera that also supports Center Stage, the company's camera technology that moves with you for video recording and video calls.
The fifth generation of the iPad Air will start at $599 for a 64GB WiFi-only configuration. It comes in Purple, Blue, Pink, Starlight, and Space Gray. Preorders begin on Friday and it will be available on March 18.
