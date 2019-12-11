What you need to know
- Apple is stocking some Brydge wireless keyboards.
- Only keyboards for the 7th Gen. iPad and 3rd Gen. iPad Air are available.
- They're made from aluminum and look pretty great.
Brydge has made a name for itself by making great wireless keyboards that are designed for use with tablets. And the iPad is no different, with the Brydge Wireless Keyboard proving popular. So popular that Apple is now stocking some of them.
Right now it seems that keyboards for the 7th Gen. iPad and 3rd Gen. iPad Air are the only options available, but it's a start. They're up for order on Apple's online store and Jason Snell says he's heard that some stores are stocking them as well.
Brydge keyboards for iPad now appearing on https://t.co/d82Dqt0xVK store and apparently available in some Apple retail stores as well...! pic.twitter.com/E7EtD6oRpq— Jason Snell (@jsnell) December 11, 2019
The keyboards are made from aluminum and turn iPads into a MacBook Pro or sorts. At least, that's how they look. There's no trackpad here, unfortunately. Although one is in the works.
Apple says the Brydge keyboards will make people "even more productive."
The Brydge 10.5 wireless Bluetooth keyboard for iPad helps make you even more productive anytime, anywhere. Its patented hinge allows easy attachment and removal, and the 1.2mm of key travel ensures a superior typing experience.
Both keyboards are available now, selling for $129.95. They're also available in Gold, Silver, or Gray colors to match your iPad of choice.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The silver-and-black Magic accessories are only available with a Mac Pro
Yesterday, Apple finally released its long-awaited Mac Pro, confirming, amongst other things, that buying a Mac Pro is currently the only way to get your hands on Apple's new silver-and-black Magic accessories.
Tim Cook visits Singapore to meet with Apple Arcade developers and more
Tim Cook is continuing his tour of Asia, most recently stopping in Singapore to meet with Apple Arcade developers and coding students.
New iPhone SE 2 concept looks like a mini iPhone 11. And it's awesome
We've been inundated with rumors relating to the release of an iPhone SE refresh next year. Regardless of whether it's called iPhone 9 as rumored, or something else, if it looks like this concept it's sure to be a hit.
Protect your new iPad with these great cases
Keep your new 10.2-inch iPad in mint condition with these fantastic cases!