Brydge has made a name for itself by making great wireless keyboards that are designed for use with tablets. And the iPad is no different, with the Brydge Wireless Keyboard proving popular. So popular that Apple is now stocking some of them.

Right now it seems that keyboards for the 7th Gen. iPad and 3rd Gen. iPad Air are the only options available, but it's a start. They're up for order on Apple's online store and Jason Snell says he's heard that some stores are stocking them as well.