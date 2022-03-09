Apple's new Studio Display does work with the new iPad Air and the current iPad Pro for use with an external display, the company has confirmed.

Apple says three new iPads, the iPad Air, and the M1 iPad Pro (2021) in both sizes will work with the new Studio Display as an external display providing they are running iPadOS 15.4.

It also works with nearly all of Apple's Mac range, including iMacs from 2017 and even the 2016 MacBook Pro.

Unfortunately, that means users of the old iPad Air can't use the new display as an external iPad monitor, likely because of limits to how much data its USB-C port can handle. From Apple on its new iPad:

The USB-C port is now up to 2x faster than the previous generation, with data transfers up to 10Gbps, so importing large photos and videos is even quicker. The port connects iPad Air to a vast ecosystem of USB-C accessories, including cameras, external storage, and displays with up to 6K resolution.

Apple unveiled both its new iPad Air and Studio Display at the March Event on Tuesday. The latter is a stunning 5K 27-inch display featuring its own internal chip, a 12MP camera, powerful spatial audio speakers, and more. Already available to order, it costs $1,599 and will be available in stores from March 18.