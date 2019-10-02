After Apple unveils a new iPhone, attention quickly turns to how it'll perform. The iPhone 11 was always expected to perform solidly, yet it is already performing ahead of analyst's expectations.

Analyst Dan Ives from Washburn (via 9to5Mac) revealed that Apple's supply chain partners have increased their production schedules with iPhone 11 demand coming in stronger than expected.

Originally, Washburn stated Apple would reach iPhone 11 sales between 75 million and 80 million units in 2019. Now he says the 80 million mark will likely be exceeded.

Additionally, Washburn gives credit to the iPhone 11 for the increased forecast. It seems to be tracking ahead of predictions in key markets like China due to its aggressive low-entry price point and new features like the dual-camera, impressive battery and new color options.

Washburn is just the latest analyst to change its forecast for the iPhone 11. Apple seems to have made the necessary updates to make the new iPhone 11 models appealing to users looking to upgrade.