It's pretty standard fare for big product announcements and Apple has once again taken its online store offline prior to the iPhone event today.

Whether a marketing strategy or a technical requirement, Apple takes its store offline when new products are set to be added. With the iPhone event taking place at 10:00 Pacific Time we shouldn't have to wait too long before it's back up.

Apple is widely expected to announce three new iPhones, although the naming convention is still a little fuzzy. Regardless of name, there will be a 6.1-inch LCD model to replace the iPhone XR, with new 5.7-inch and 6.5-inch OLED models replacing the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max respectively.

It's believed that the Apple Watch Series 5 will also be shown off for the first time, and new bands are also very likely to accompany it. There's a chance we will also see the announcement of Apple's Tile-like tagging and tracking system, too.

You can watch Apple's iPhone event via a multitude of streaming options regardless of the device you have to hand. We'll also be reporting up a storm should you not be able to follow along live as well.

