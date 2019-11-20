While this new Smart Battery Case looks like the previous versions, it does add a brand new feature that is making its grand debut: a dedicated camera button that automatically launches the Camera app. This button is placed near the bottom on the side with the power button. It is flush with the rest of the case, so it won't stick out and be noticeable at all.

Apple has just dropped the new Smart Battery Cases for the iPhone 11 , iPhone 11 Pro , and iPhone 11 Pro Max in their online store. Regardless of the version, the new Smart Battery Cases will cost $129 and come in Black, White, and Pink Sand color options.

The case features a dedicated camera button that launches the Camera app whether the iPhone is locked or unlocked. A quick press of the button takes a photo and a longer press captures QuickTake video. It works for selfies, too.

Aside from this new camera button, the Smart Battery Case is made with a soft-touch silicone material on the outside, and a microfiber lining interior to keep your iPhone safe from scratches and scuffs while in the case. The Smart Battery Case is able to provide you with about 50 percent longer battery life for your iPhone from a full charge of the case.

The new Smart Battery Cases are also Qi charging-compatible, so you can charge them up with your wireless charging pad, as well as the normal Lightning cable route. If you have a USB-PD charger, the Smart Battery Case does support fast charging.

The market for iPhone battery cases is fairly saturated by competitors like mophie, but we usually prefer the Apple Smart Battery Cases anyways. That's because of the smart integration in iOS itself, allowing you to see the case battery charge level in the Batteries widget. And now with a dedicated camera button, it has set the bar even higher.

If you order them now, they are slated for November 22 delivery.

