One of the most interesting and bizarre features that Apple announced for the iPhone 11 at its September event was a new way to take a selfie. Dubbed "Slofies", iPhone 11 owners could now take a slow-motion video with the front camera, enabling a new wave of creative and socially polarizing photography.

To highlight the new feature, Apple has released a new video series to its YouTube channel to show off not only the finished product of a "Slofie", but the sacrifice involved to achieve it.

The first video is the one we are already familiar with, as it is the one that Apple used to announce "Slofies" at its September event. The video shows a girl posing for a slow-motion glamour shot that only gets ruined by her little brother.