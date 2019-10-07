What you need to know
- Apple's Mac App Store is highlighting new apps following the launch of macOS Catalina.
- These apps were brought over using Apple's new Catalyst feature.
- Some of the apps include Carrot Weather, LookUp: English Dictionary, and Allegory.
MacOS Catalina is out, bringing with it several new features, including support for Sidecar. The new software also paves the way for developers to bring their iPad apps to Mac — and Apple is highlighting some of the newest releases available now.
There's now a story in the Mac App Store highlighting new Mac apps that started off life on iOS. Apple explains:
For iPad developers, macOS Catalina makes it easier than ever to bring your apps to the Mac: The process starts by checking a single box in Xcode. For Mac users, that means many great iPad apps will soon make their way to the Mac.
Whether you want to edit photos, learn a language, balance your budget, or play a cutting-edge game, these awesome apps offer the great Mac experience you've come to expect, while taking full advantage of your desktop's larger screen and powerful hardware.
Some of the apps highlighted by Apple include Carrot Weather, LookUp: English Dictionary, Allegory, and Rosetta Stone. There are others available, and plenty more are expected to start populating the Mac App Store in the coming days and weeks, including the return of an official Twitter app.
MacOS Catalina is now available as a free update.
Check out our review of macOS Catalina
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.