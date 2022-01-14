Apple's rumored mixed reality headset could be delayed until 2023 due to issues with overeating according to new reports. The AR/VR headset was expected to be announced during WWDC in June.

Now, according to a new Bloomberg report, things are looking decidedly dicey. The headset, which is set to pack multiple displays and an M-series chip inside, is said to be getting too hot which could then result in a delay.

Issues with cameras and software are also being cited as possible delay-causing headaches.

The headset -- a high-end device that blends virtual and augmented reality -- was targeted for an unveiling at Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference in June, followed by a release later in the year. But development challenges related to overheating, cameras and software have made it harder to stay on track, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private.

The news will come as a disappointment to those both inside and outside of Apple. The launch of a huge new product category was set to define Apple's 2022 and developers had already begun to consider what they could build for the product. It's thought that Apple has been working on this product for multiple years and had originally planned to announce it in 2021, something that ultimately didn't happen.

There is still the possibility that Apple could announce the headset at WWDC even if it isn't ready to reach store shelves until 2023, but that seems unlikely at this point.