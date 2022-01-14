What you need to know
- Those hoping to be able to buy Apple's mixed reality headset in 2022 might have to wait until next year.
- A new report suggests that Apple will delay its headset until next year.
- Overheating issues as well as problems with cameras and software are to blame according to a report.
Apple's rumored mixed reality headset could be delayed until 2023 due to issues with overeating according to new reports. The AR/VR headset was expected to be announced during WWDC in June.
Now, according to a new Bloomberg report, things are looking decidedly dicey. The headset, which is set to pack multiple displays and an M-series chip inside, is said to be getting too hot which could then result in a delay.
Issues with cameras and software are also being cited as possible delay-causing headaches.
The headset -- a high-end device that blends virtual and augmented reality -- was targeted for an unveiling at Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference in June, followed by a release later in the year. But development challenges related to overheating, cameras and software have made it harder to stay on track, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private.
The news will come as a disappointment to those both inside and outside of Apple. The launch of a huge new product category was set to define Apple's 2022 and developers had already begun to consider what they could build for the product. It's thought that Apple has been working on this product for multiple years and had originally planned to announce it in 2021, something that ultimately didn't happen.
There is still the possibility that Apple could announce the headset at WWDC even if it isn't ready to reach store shelves until 2023, but that seems unlikely at this point.
A new iMac Pro? Yes, but with broader appeal
A new iMac Pro is incoming. What can we expect? Look to the 2021 MacBook Pro for inspiration.
Poll: iPhone owners are more worried about update bugs than Android users
A new study shows that 43% of iPhone users avoid updating iOS straight away because they're worried about potential bugs.
Twitter is now letting everyone record their Spaces
Twitter has now enabled Spaces recording for all hosts. Recordings will be available for 30 days after the Space has ended.
Add a little convenience to your life with the best smart plugs
Smart plugs are a staple in the smart home, and for a good reason. These tiny accessories give you the power to control whatever is plugged into it using an app or your voice. Here's our guide to the best smart plugs around.