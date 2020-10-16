Apple Ipad AirSource: Apple

What you need to know

  • Apple's new iPad Air is available to pre-order.
  • The new device can now be bought from Apple, starting at $599.
  • It features a massive design overhaul and Apple's superfast A14 processor.

Apple has officially opened pre-orders for its brand new iPad Air 4 (2020), announced at its September 'Time Flies' event.

Get 'em while they're hot!

iPad Air 4

Preorder before everyone else does.

The completely redesigned iPad Air 4 is available for preorder right now from Adorama, so why not get your order in early?

Apple announced its brand new iPad Air 4 at its September 15 'Time Flies' event. The new iPad Air 4 features a brand-new design overhaul, bringing the iPad Air in line with the iPad Pro lineup. That means square edges, thinner bezels, and the end of the Home Button. It now has a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge Retina display.

iPad vs. iPad Air: Which should you buy?

Under the hood, Apple's new iPad Air 4 is the first to feature Apple's brand new processor, the A14 Bionic. An absolute rocket, the new chip is the first made on 5nm architecture, meaning increased power efficiency and massive performance increases. The new A14 chip is 40% faster than the chip in the previous iPad Air.

Prime Day may have ended, but these 25 deals are still available now!

The new iPad Air 4 supports Apple Pencil 2 complete with magnetic charging.

Apple has also ditched the Lightning port, meaning the iPad Air 4 will charge using a USB-C cable just like the iPad Pro. As mentioned, a new design means Apple's Home Button is gone. Users will instead unlock the device using Touch ID embedded in the top button (power button) of the new device.

The iPad Air 4 also boasts a 12MP camera, 7MP front-facing FaceTime camera, three new colors, and more.

Prices start at $599 for 64GB of storage.

Pre-order now!

iPad Air 4

Preorder before everyone else does.

The completely redesigned iPad Air 4 is available for preorder right now from Adorama, so why not get your order in early?

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.