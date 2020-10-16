Apple has officially opened pre-orders for its brand new iPad Air 4 (2020), announced at its September 'Time Flies' event.

The completely redesigned iPad Air 4 is available for preorder right now from Adorama, so why not get your order in early?

Preorder before everyone else does.

Apple announced its brand new iPad Air 4 at its September 15 'Time Flies' event. The new iPad Air 4 features a brand-new design overhaul, bringing the iPad Air in line with the iPad Pro lineup. That means square edges, thinner bezels, and the end of the Home Button. It now has a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge Retina display.

Under the hood, Apple's new iPad Air 4 is the first to feature Apple's brand new processor, the A14 Bionic. An absolute rocket, the new chip is the first made on 5nm architecture, meaning increased power efficiency and massive performance increases. The new A14 chip is 40% faster than the chip in the previous iPad Air.

The new iPad Air 4 supports Apple Pencil 2 complete with magnetic charging.

Apple has also ditched the Lightning port, meaning the iPad Air 4 will charge using a USB-C cable just like the iPad Pro. As mentioned, a new design means Apple's Home Button is gone. Users will instead unlock the device using Touch ID embedded in the top button (power button) of the new device.

The iPad Air 4 also boasts a 12MP camera, 7MP front-facing FaceTime camera, three new colors, and more.

Prices start at $599 for 64GB of storage.