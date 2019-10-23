Let's start with the good news. A new report by Kantar (via 9to5Mac) has a strong iPhone 11 launch increasing iOS market share in some key locations. France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK all saw increases for Q3 2019.

The good news continues with Australia and Japan being the stars of the show. The former saw an increase of 4.1 points to 39.6% for the period. Japan went even further, increasing 10.13 points to 39.9%.

But there's bad news, too. Both the United States and China saw iOS usage fall, despite the strong iPhone 11 lineup's arrival.