What you need to know
- Apple's MagSafe Leather Cases have been announced for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, but we can't buy them.
- Apple said they were coming but we're still waiting.
- The first video of the new cases has appeared online suggesting they'll launch this week.
Apple announced its MagSafe Leather Case for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro lineups last month but, so far, we can't buy them. The folk at Macerkopf seem to have gotten their hands on them though, giving us our first look at arguably the best case the company makes.
If you've ever seen or used one of Apple's previous Leather Cases this video won't show anything you weren't already expecting. Beside the MagSafe ring – which you can't see from the outside – these cases look almost identical to the ones we've seen before. That's no bad thing, though. The previous models were excellent cases.
Like previous cases these appear to have the same soft inner lining to keep your iPhone from being scratched, thankfully.
Interestingly, Macerkopf believes that the new Apple MagSafe Leather Case for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max will all go on sale this coming Friday. That's also the same date that iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be made available for pre-order, too.
