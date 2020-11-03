Apple announced its MagSafe Leather Case for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro lineups last month but, so far, we can't buy them. The folk at Macerkopf seem to have gotten their hands on them though, giving us our first look at arguably the best case the company makes.

If you've ever seen or used one of Apple's previous Leather Cases this video won't show anything you weren't already expecting. Beside the MagSafe ring – which you can't see from the outside – these cases look almost identical to the ones we've seen before. That's no bad thing, though. The previous models were excellent cases.

Like previous cases these appear to have the same soft inner lining to keep your iPhone from being scratched, thankfully.