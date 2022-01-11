Apple is roundly expected to announce its first mixed reality headset at some point this year, possibly as soon as June's WWDC event. That device is set to use quite a lot of power thanks to its multiple displays and Apple silicon inside — although probably not as much power as it would if Intel was involved. Regardless, it's going to need a 96W USB-C power adapter like the one that ships with the MacBook Pro according to a new report by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Writing in a research note seen by iMore, Kuo reports that it will in fact be the same USB-C power adapter as the one Apple ships with its MacBook Pro. Rated at 96W, the part will be provided by Jabil.

Affectionately called Apple Glass by those following along at home, the new headset is expected to be big and costly in its first iteration, with pricing in the thousands. Reports have it being announced around WWDC time but unlikely to ship until later in the year. Even then, supply constraints are likely.

In terms of numbers, Kuo goes on to say that the expectation is that 3 million units will be shipped in 2023, with that number increasing to around 20 million by 2025. Kuo also expects a "more competitive second-generation product" to drive sales in the future.

While all expectations have the new headset working primarily with an iPhone, it isn't clear whether we can expect the product to also be the best Mac VR headset as well. That honor currently falls to the HTC Vive.