- Apple has a new iPad Air 4 ad out.
- Titled Boiiing, the ad features colorful iPad Airs and some accessories.
- The new iPad Air 4 is on sale now.
Apple today released the new iPad Air 4 alongside iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. Seemingly keen to remind everyone that it exists, the company has also now shared a new YouTube video showing off the new tablet and its whimsical colors.
The ad, titled Boiiing, shows multiple iPads and in different colors as a slinky bounces across them. It's typical Apple ad, playful without actually telling you anything about the device it's advertising. But it works, so who am I to tell Apple it's doing ads wrong?
Check it out and see for yourself.
Introducing iPad Air. Featuring an all-screen design and 10.9" Liquid Retina display. The lightning fast A14 Bionic chip, which makes iPad Air faster than most PC laptops. It has Touch ID built right into the power button. It works perfectly with Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil (sold separately). And it comes in five gorgeous colors.
The new iPad Air 4 is available now, starting at $599 for the 64GB version. You can choose between Space Gray, Silver, Rose Gold, Green, and Sky Blue when ordering.
