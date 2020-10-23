Apple today released the new iPad Air 4 alongside iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. Seemingly keen to remind everyone that it exists, the company has also now shared a new YouTube video showing off the new tablet and its whimsical colors.

The ad, titled Boiiing, shows multiple iPads and in different colors as a slinky bounces across them. It's typical Apple ad, playful without actually telling you anything about the device it's advertising. But it works, so who am I to tell Apple it's doing ads wrong?

Check it out and see for yourself.