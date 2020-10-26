Apple's Experiments series has a new video, this time with an iPhone 12 Pro used to capture the look and feel of space all without ever leaving Earth. Apple has also shared a new video that shows exactly how the whole thing was filmed, too.

The new video uses the iPhone 12 Pro's Dolby Vision HDR video recording to full effect, with some truly amazing visuals that are designed to give the feeling of space and the creation of the universe and planets.