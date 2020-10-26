What you need to know
- There's a new Experiments video to enjoy.
- An iPhone 12 Pro was used to capture space without leaving the planet.
- There's a video showing how the whole thing was created, too.
Apple's Experiments series has a new video, this time with an iPhone 12 Pro used to capture the look and feel of space all without ever leaving Earth. Apple has also shared a new video that shows exactly how the whole thing was filmed, too.
The new video uses the iPhone 12 Pro's Dolby Vision HDR video recording to full effect, with some truly amazing visuals that are designed to give the feeling of space and the creation of the universe and planets.
Experiments V: Dark Universe, shot on #iPhone12Pro.
The video is best viewed on an iPhone because it's filmed in portrait and HDR, but the video showing how it was done looks amazing no matter how you watch it. You'll also learn all about the magic of glass and water. I kid you not.
Behind the scenes of Experiments V: Dark Universe, shot on #iPhone12Pro. Commissioned by Apple.
Who knew that you could make something so incredible from seemingly mundane materials? That's probably why these people make videos and I write about them.
The new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are both available to buy now, with iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max up for pre-order on November 6.
