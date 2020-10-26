What you need to know
- There's a new Experiments video to enjoy.
- An iPhone 12 Pro was used to capture space without leaving the planet.
- There's a video showing how the whole thing was created, too.
Apple's Experiments series has a new video, this time with an iPhone 12 Pro used to capture the look and feel of space all without ever leaving Earth. Apple has also shared a new video that shows exactly how the whole thing was filmed, too.
The new video uses the iPhone 12 Pro's Dolby Vision HDR video recording to full effect, with some truly amazing visuals that are designed to give the feeling of space and the creation of the universe and planets.
Experiments V: Dark Universe, shot on #iPhone12Pro.
The video is best viewed on an iPhone because it's filmed in portrait and HDR, but the video showing how it was done looks amazing no matter how you watch it. You'll also learn all about the magic of glass and water. I kid you not.
Behind the scenes of Experiments V: Dark Universe, shot on #iPhone12Pro. Commissioned by Apple.
Who knew that you could make something so incredible from seemingly mundane materials? That's probably why these people make videos and I write about them.
The new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are both available to buy now, with iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max up for pre-order on November 6.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
AirPods, AirPods Pro to get refreshes starting the first half of 2021
Apple is said to be working on new versions of the popular AirPods and AirPods Pro earbuds.
More smartphone makers to follow Apple in ditching headphones from boxes
A recent DigiTimes report includes an indication that more smartphone makers will follow Apple's lead in ditching headphones from their smartphone boxes, a move that will benefit sales of true wireless products.
The MagSafe Charger may leave a circular imprint on leather iPhone cases
According to a new Apple Support document, the company is warning those who use a leather case with their iPhone of potential imprints.
Which iPhone 12 Pro color is the best one? That's up to you!
Pacific Blue and Sapphire are two new colors on the iPhone 12 Pro. There's also Silver and Gold. Which one is right for you?