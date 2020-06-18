What you need to know
- Apple is set to announce iOS 14 on Monday, June 22.
- New information suggests we can expect a Podcasts revamp.
- That includes a new "For You" tab and more.
Apple is expected to announce iOS 14 on Monday, June 22 as it kicks its online WWDC off. We've already heard plenty about what we should expect from the next iPhone and iPad update and now we're hearing more – this time about a refreshed and reworked Podcasts app.
According to a new 9to5Mac report, Podcasts will be getting some Apple Music treatment in the form of a new "For You" tab that will help surface podcasts and episodes that users might enjoy.
If you're already an Apple Music subscriber, you're probably familiar with the "For You" tab, which suggests new songs, artists, and playlists based on what you've been listening to. With iOS 14, a similar feature will be available within Apple's Podcasts app, according to people familiar with the matter.
Podcast creators are also said to be getting the option to offer "bonus content" to their subscribers. That content will appear as part of the regular podcast feed but will be distinguishable from the standard episodic content, the report notes.
This all sounds more than plausible but we won't have to wait too long to see the new Podcasts app for ourselves. Apple will be streaming its WWDC event online for the world to see.
We are grateful to Setapp for sponsoring our coverage of WWDC 2020. The content of this article reflects solely our own editorial opinion.
