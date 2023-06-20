Apple Podcasts just got a big upgrade — here's what's new

Apple has announced upgrades to its Podcasts app and listening experience, including new search and curation features.

The Podcasts app now includes a number of subcategories to make it easier for people to drill down and find the type of content that they're looking for while searching for podcasts in specific languages is now also possible.

Alongside those subcategories, Apple says that each one has its own charts including top shows and top episodes specific to each territory.

Listen up!

Apple announced the changes on its Apple Podcasts for Creators webpage, noting that there are now nine new subcategories in the Search tab. Those subcategories include Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Personal Journals, Entrepreneurship, Documentary, Parenting, Books, and Language Learning.

"Each subcategory has its own charts, which display the Top Shows and Top Episodes available in a listener’s market," Apple points out. "For example, a listener in the U.S. can browse the charts for Mental Health, which display the top 200 shows and top 200 episodes available in the U.S. based on a mix of listening, follows, and completion rate."

Apple also confirmed that all 19 categories and nine subcategories now have updated artwork and recommendations, including Apple Podcasts Essentials. "Select categories, including Comedy, Society & Culture, Sports, and True Crime, will also regularly showcase New & Noteworthy shows, standout Shows of the Month, Featured Channels and Creators, and Global Highlights with popular shows from around the world."

Podcast listeners in the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia can also now search for podcasts based on their language, with more than 20 different languages supported including English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean.

All of this is now live in the Apple Podcasts app, and it might even be enough to tempt users of third-party podcast apps to try out Apple's offering. No matter which app you use, make sure to listen in style — and check out our collection of the best Bluetooth headphones to help you do it.