Order Domino's pizza from your car with this surprising feature

You might expect to be able to use CarPlay to listen to Apple Music, make phone calls, and more. But did you ever think that you'd be able to order your dinner using it as well?

Now you can, with Domino's Pizza updating its iPhone app to add support for CarPlay for the first time. The result? You can tap or call to order your pizza right from the comfort of your own car, removing the need to place your order in the drive-thru.

Want to order even more quickly? Domino's Easy Order feature will let you order a preconfigured pizza.

Anyone for pizza?

Domino's announced the new feature via a press release (opens in new tab), saying that customers now have "the convenience of ordering a delicious meal from your car.'

"Customers have two ordering options via Domino's app on CarPlay: 'Tap to Order' or 'Call to Order'," Domino's says. "Tap to Order lets customers submit their saved Easy Order or one of their most recent orders, while "Call to Order" allows them to place the order of their choice, hands-free, by talking to a customer service representative."

This news makes Domino's the first pizza company to offer such a CarPlay-based ordering facility and one of the first of any kind of restaurant.

We wouldn't have had Domino's down as the app to get us excited about CarPlay again but here we are.

Whether or not apps like this could be enough to make General Motors backtrack on its decision to ditch CarPlay for its future electric vehicles remains to be seen of course. But the backlash to that decision has been swift, so you never do know.

Apple CarPlay is available on a whole host of devices and not just the best iPhones. In fact, anyone with an iPhone 5 or newer can take advantage of the feature.