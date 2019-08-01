Best answer: According to the developers, any Pokemon that are not present in Pokemon Sword & Shield will appear again in different games in the future.

The developers made the controversial decision to cull the Pokedex in the next main Pokemon game because the scope of the project was already huge. Sadly, it had to happen sooner or later. Currently, there are over 800 varieties of Pokemon. Trying to include every single Pokemon which has come before would be a huge challenge. Plus, with every subsequent Pokemon game, the amount of development, balancing, move-sets, and shiny Pokemon too would gradually increase.

So far, only a few Pokemon have been spotted in the official trailers for Pokemon Sword & Shield. One of these lucky Pokemon is Pikachu, so our favorite thundery friend will certainly be there. Charizard has also featured so with any likelihood that means that both Charmander and Charmeleon will appear as well.

Of course, if the game includes one starter from a specific region, then there is a high chance that the other two will be present as well. So expect the cute but deadly Squirtle, Wartortle, and Blastoise trio to return along with Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, and Venusaur too.

Is that it? Are there any more returning Pokemon?

A few other Pokemon have recently been spotted. These include Growlithe, Machop, Metapod, Wingull, and Onix but there has not been an official release of the Galar region Pokedex yet. Be sure to check back with us as we find out more information/

If you are unable to wait for the release of Pokemon Sword & Shield, then you can enjoy your time with Pikachu in Pokemon: Let's Go Pikachu or enjoy catching them all with Eevee in Pokemon: Let's Go Eevee. Pokemon Sword and Shield will release on November 15th, 2019.