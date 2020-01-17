Asphalt 9: LegendsSource: Gameloft

  • Asphalt 9: Legends is now available in the Mac App Store.
  • It's a free download.
  • The app is a Catalyst version of the popular iOS game.

Gameloft has brought Asphalt 9: Legends to the Mac as a Catalyst app, just as it said it would at WWDC last June. The game was one of those shown off by Apple to highlight what can be done with Catalyst and while it's taken its time arriving on the Mac App Store, it's here now.

The game is a free download along with in-app purchases just as it is on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. And it offers plenty to keep gamers coming back for more.

Asphalt 9: Legends features an extensive roster of real hypercars from renowned manufacturers such as Ferrari, Porsche, Lamborghini and W Motors. Pick your dream ride and race across spectacular locations around the world. Leave your limits in the dust and become a "Legend of the Track!"

Gameloft says that gamers will be able to start their careers on one device and then switch to another thanks to cross-play, while Mac gamers can look forward to a solid 60fps as they get their racing on.

With the power of Mac Catalyst, Gameloft Barcelona was able to create a cross-platform experience of Asphalt 9: Legends for the Apple ecosystem, allowing players to start their racing career on their iOS devices and seamlessly resume it on their Mac, leveraging cross-saves. Players will experience all of the same content on macOS, iPadOS and iOS, including the boundary-pushing graphics of Asphalt 9: Legends on an even bigger screen and at higher resolutions while running at 60fps.

Gameloft is even leveraging "Sign in with Apple" to make it easier for users to get started without the hassle of creating new accounts just to play their game.

Rounding things out, gamers can also look forward to the Mac version of Asphalt 9: Legends retaining feature parity with the iOS version, something that will be music to the ears of the game's hardcore audience.

You can download Asphalt 9: Legends from the Mac App Store right now.

