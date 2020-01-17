Gameloft has brought Asphalt 9: Legends to the Mac as a Catalyst app, just as it said it would at WWDC last June. The game was one of those shown off by Apple to highlight what can be done with Catalyst and while it's taken its time arriving on the Mac App Store, it's here now.

The game is a free download along with in-app purchases just as it is on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. And it offers plenty to keep gamers coming back for more.

Asphalt 9: Legends features an extensive roster of real hypercars from renowned manufacturers such as Ferrari, Porsche, Lamborghini and W Motors. Pick your dream ride and race across spectacular locations around the world. Leave your limits in the dust and become a "Legend of the Track!"

Gameloft says that gamers will be able to start their careers on one device and then switch to another thanks to cross-play, while Mac gamers can look forward to a solid 60fps as they get their racing on.