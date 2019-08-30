Best answer: Possibly! The game's director has said he is thinking of ways to turn it into a trilogy, but it's not set in stone yet.

What has been said about Astral Chain's presence in a trilogy?

In an interview with IGN, it appeared as though game director Takahisa Taura had confirmed that his upcoming new alien-fighting cop IP, Astral Chain, would be part of a trilogy.

However, he later debunked this on Twitter, saying he had misspoke in the interview. What Taura meant to say is that he's already thinking of ways that Astral Chain can be expanded into a trilogy. So while the idea is on the table, it's not set in stone yet and is still just a thought in the director's mind.

It is likely that the development of future releases of games in the Astral Chain IP is dependent on whether or not the first game sells well or not. One thing to keep in mind if the idea appeals to you!

Will Astral Chain have DLC or other additional content?

No. The team does not currently have any plans for additional Astral Chain content beyond the upcoming release. Though this doesn't take it entirely off the table, it means that if they do decide to create some, we won't be seeing it anytime soon.

