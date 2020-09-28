AT&TSource: Andrew Martonik / Android Central

What you need to know

  • AT&T and Cricket have outages at the moment.
  • The outages seem most prevalent in South Carolina and its surrounding areas.
  • There are also reports of outages along the East Coast and in Nebraska.

AT&T and Cricket appear to have outages and issues throughout the United States right now. A growing number of reports from Downdetector indicate that the outages are concentrated in South Carolina and along the East coast. There also seem to be outages in Nebraska and in other areas of the U.S.

This is a developing story, and we'll update it as more information becomes available.