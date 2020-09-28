What you need to know
- AT&T and Cricket have outages at the moment.
- The outages seem most prevalent in South Carolina and its surrounding areas.
- There are also reports of outages along the East Coast and in Nebraska.
AT&T and Cricket appear to have outages and issues throughout the United States right now. A growing number of reports from Downdetector indicate that the outages are concentrated in South Carolina and along the East coast. There also seem to be outages in Nebraska and in other areas of the U.S.
This is a developing story, and we'll update it as more information becomes available.
This iOS 14 widget puts Stickies on your iPhone's Home screen
Wouldn't it be cool if you could write something onto a Post-It note and then stick it to your iPhone? No, because it'd fall off. This widget's a much better idea.
Let's talk aesthetic Home screens, Apple Watches, iPhone 12, and more
It's been quite a busy September. We got new Apple Watches, iOS 14 and watchOS 7, new customization trends, and so much more. Let's dive in!
FAQ: TikTok & WeChat ban — why it’s happening and what it means for you
Are TikTok and WeChat really being banned? When does all of this take effect? Will I still be able to use these apps? All this and more answered in our FAQ regarding the latest U.S. orders.
Need an extra Nintendo Switch charging cable? Try these out!
If you need some extra cables for your Nintendo Switch, make sure the cables you get are high quality. These USB-C cables are our favorites.