Twitter gains AirPlay support for watching videos on the big screen

Twitter might not be the social network it once was but it's still the one that a whole load of people spend their time on and now they have a new feature to enjoy.

Video support has been around on Twitter for years and Apple even shared an entire episode of the Apple TV Plus hit Silo as a freebie recently. But watching on your iPhone is no fun, and using screen sharing via AirPlay didn't always work well. Now, that workaround is no longer needed.

That's because Twitter has now added the ability to AirPlay videos right from within its app, making it easier than ever to watch longer videos on a big screen.

Must-watch Twitter content

Since Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in late 2022 he's been trying to turn it into an everything app, similar to WeChat in China. That includes having it be the go-to place for video content and he's now one step closer to making that happen — even if there's still a ways to go.

Things took a step in the right direction when Apple TV Plus made the entire first episode of Silo available to stream on the platform at the end of June.

Watch the entire first episode on this platform. Great move by Apple!Note, you can Airplay from your iPhone to TV to watch on a big screen. https://t.co/fV7DEJv96QJune 27, 2023 See more

Musk alluded to being able to watch the episode on the big screen but at the time that required using Control Center's display mirroring, a workaround that didn't always make for the best experience. But by adding support for AirPlay viewers can be sure that the content they're streaming to the big screen is in the correct aspect ratio, for example.

NEWS: Twitter has now added an Airplay button for videos on iOS!This makes it more convenient to stream videos to TVs from within the app. pic.twitter.com/5Qh3EK0Ap8July 10, 2023 See more

All that's required to use AirPlay is a compatible TV or an Apple TV box. The Apple TV 4K is the best around, although even with Amazon Prime Day deals it still isn't cheap. Thankfully, there are tons of Apple TV alternatives out there if you're looking for something that won't break the bank.