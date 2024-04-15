A life-saving iPhone feature could come to Google's next flagship phone when it's unveiled later this year

When Apple announced the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro in 2022 it also announced a new feature that would go on to save lives. Emergency SOS via Satellite is now also available on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, and now a new report claims that a similar feature is coming to Google's next flagship phone as well.

According to the report, Google's upcoming Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 phones will add support for satellite connectivity similar to Apple's, with text messaging supported. Like Apple's implementation, the new Pixels will not support satellite calling, however.

The system, which is thought to be based on SpaceX technologies, will reportedly allow Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro owners to use satellite connectivity to summon help when they need it, potentially helping to save even more lives in the future.

Satellite safety

According to an Android Authority report, citing a source, the new Pixel phones will sport a modem that supports satellite connectivity while the same part is also expected to be included in the next-gen Pixel Fold and an unknown 5G tablet.

Android Authority was also able to report that an Emergency SOS feature will be provided by a special Satellite Gateway app which will see users asked a series of questions to ascertain their needs.

"First, you will be asked a few basic questions, to narrow down the situation," the report explains. "You will also be given a choice to notify your emergency contacts, after which you will be able to message with emergency services to get the help you need. Many of the questions will also have predefined answers to choose from to make the process quicker."

None of this is likely to be available soon, though. The new Pixel phones aren't expected to be announced until later this year, most likely in or around October — weeks after the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro are expected to go on sale.

