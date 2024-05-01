Do you need to spend $100 on an iPhone case? I’ve tested hundreds of them, and here’s what you have to consider

Having the latest and greatest iPhone can be a bit of a status symbol amongst your peers. And what, you’re going to slap on a $10 case from Amazon? Well, you certainly can protect your investment that way, but some people find themselves going in the other direction. At the extreme end, you can even spend far more on the case than on the iPhone itself.

Custom cases like those from luxury brand Caviar run well into the six-figure range. That’s not a typo; their cases range from just under a grand to over half a million dollars for the diamond-encrusted version. Certainly a $100-ish case isn’t all that extravagant in comparison.

(Image credit: Caviar)

But why would anyone in their right mind spend over $100 on an iPhone case? There are a number of reasons why a person might feel inclined to do so.

When it comes to more down-to-earth luxury, a high-end case might be a doable splurge. Who doesn’t love to treat themselves now and then? I’ll fess up to indulging in a bit of retail therapy now and then. It’s easy to be, well, influenced by an influencer on YouTube or other social media. I certainly have. You follow people on social media because you admire their taste and trust their advice. You can feel a bit of FOMO when something you want is going viral without you. So, when influencers show off a fancy new case, it can be tempting to click that “buy” button regardless of the price tag.

And then there is Apple itself. Apple is considered to be at least a mid-tier luxury brand. Apple tech never comes cheap, and even Apple’s most basic accessories carry an upmarket price tag. The current iPhone Pro models start at $1,000. Why not spend a tenth of that to protect your iPhone securely, fashionably, even sumptuously? You’ve got a premium phone, don’t you need a premium case as well?

(Image credit: Future)

Yet the short answer to the question of whether you need to spend $100 on a case to properly protect your iPhone is no. You certainly do not. Not in a million years. I’ve tested out hundreds and hundreds of iPhone cases in my many years in the tech reviewing space, and my favorite cases over the years have covered a wide price range. You can do a good job protecting the edges of your phone for ten bucks, let alone with a case ten times the cost.

But if you are looking to spend some serious dough for something out of the ordinary to protect your precious, there are some very nice ways to do so. Each of these premium cases offers something special that might feel worth the extra coin. Here are some cases I’ve tested that go for at least $100, and might just come close to justifying that eye-watering price tag — if not quite making it to our best iPhone cases guide.

Carved Live Edge case

(Image credit: Karen S. Freeman / Future)

Looking for a one-of-a-kind artisan case? Turn your iPhone into art with a Carved case. Carved handcrafts each case from wood and epoxy in their Indiana studio. You can choose from dozens of gorgeous styles; no two cases will be exactly the same. The Live Edge case is the most expensive, running $189 for the iPhone 15 Pro Max . The Live Edge refers to the bumper being wood and epoxy as well. The case is quite solid but it has enough give that it’s not too hard to put on and take off. The wood and epoxy are very smooth but there is added texture along the side to give you some grip. The slightly raised lips give you some screen and camera lens protection. I find the volume, Sleep/Wake, and Action Button covers to be satisfyingly clicky. The MagSafe ring is nice and strong, making it fully compatible with all of your favorite MagSafe accessories.

If you like this look but not the price tag, you can choose their standard iPhone case, which is mostly rubber with a wood/epoxy back panel for $64. Carved also sells a number of other accessories with their signature look, including a MagSafe charger.

Carved Live Edge Case This case is a unique beauty handcrafted in the USA. It's made from real wood and colorful resin. No two cases are exactly alike.

Atom Studios Alara case

(Image credit: Karen S. Freeman / Future)

Atom Studios claims that their $100 Alara case offers much more than protection for your iPhone: it offers EMF protection for you.

EMF, or electromagnetic field radiation, is commonly known as cell phone radiation. Exposure to cell phone radiation may have negative health effects, particularly on brain function, sleep, and fertility. According to Atom Studios, the Alara case has been tested and proven to reduce cell phone radiation exposure by up to 75%. Unlike some cases that block radiation, the Alara is designed to divert it away from your body.

I can’t speak to the radiation claims, since I don’t have equipment to test it myself. But I can say that it’s a very nice case, at least. It’s quite lovely and feels pleasant to the touch. The Alara has sort of a futuristic look, blending plastic and silicone on the outside and soft microfiber inside. The button covers work well, and it does have an Action Button cover. It’s fully MagSafe compatible and has raised edges that give you some screen and camera protection. The Alara case protects your phone from drops of up to 10 feet. Atom Studios offers a less expensive and similar-looking case without the EMF protection for $60.

Atom Studios Alara case If you're concerned about EMF, or electromagnetic field radiation, this might be the elegant solution for you. The case is designed to direct radiation away from your body, thus protecting you as it protects your iPhone.

UAG Urban Armor Gear Monarch Pro Kevlar

(Image credit: Karen S. Freeman / Future)



If ultimate iPhone protection is your goal, how does “drop-tested to 25 feet (7.6 meters)” sound? That’s what you’re paying for when you buy UAG’s Monarch Pro Kevlar. Every time I see a UAG case, I am half expecting the case to unfold into a robot or something. It’s a very particular look, you either love it or you don’t. This is a case that feels super-solid and heavy-duty. Yet the case is surprisingly lightweight and not overly bulky. The button covers are nice and clicky, but note that there is a hole rather than a button cover for the Action button . MagSafe compatibility is nice and strong despite the shape of the case. There’s texture along the edges for added grip. If you want to spend even more, there’s a special forged carbon limited edition of this case for $150. There is also a cheaper version without the Kevlar for $80.

UAG Urban Armor Gear Monarch Pro Kevlar case With Kevlar in the name, you know Urban Armor Gear means business. This case should protect your iPhone from drops of up to 25 feet. Yet, the case itself is quite lightweight and doesn't add as much bulk to the phone as you might think.

CASETiFY Ultra Bounce

(Image credit: Karen S. Freeman / Future)

For the ultimate in both protection and customizability, you can’t beat the CASETiFY Ultra Bounce. We’re talking drop-it-off-a-building protection. The six-layer case with ultra-bounce corners and integrated camera lens protection promises protection from up to 32.8-foot (10-meter) drops. Now this is a bulky case. And you’ll still need a screen protector. But it seems unlikely your iPhone could sustain damage (other than to the screen) ensconced in the Ultra Bounce. The MagSafe magnets are nice and strong. The button covers aren’t clicky but they work just fine and there is indeed a button cover for the Action Button.

But besides being super protective, the coolest thing about this case is how you can customize it to your own taste. Besides the thousands of available designs (including collaborations with artists and licensed characters) you can upload your own design if you prefer. CASETiFY has a big lineup of case styles ranging from slim to heavy-duty; the Ultra Bounce is the most protective and the priciest at $112.

CASETiFY Ultra Bounce case This case is ultra-protective and ultra-customizable. Choose from thousands of designs or create your own. And yes, it's designed to let your iPhone bounce back unharmed from drops of up to 32.8 feet.

Harber London Wallet Organiser for Smartphones

(Image credit: Karen S. Freeman / Future)

Harber London handcrafts high quality full-grain leather goods in Spain. While they don’t have phone cases, per se, they do have a variety of gorgeous phone sleeves at different price points. The Wallet Organiser for Smartphones holds up to an iPhone 15 Pro Max (without an additional case on it) along with cards and cash. There’s an outer zippered pocket for coins and six slots of different sizes on the inside. The whole thing zippers around for security and there’s a carrying handle along one edge. Obviously your iPhone is only protected while it’s inside this wallet. But for people who can’t stand using their iPhone with a case on it, this is an elegant way to fully protect your phone when you’re not actively using it.

Harber London Wallet Organiser for Smartphones While not exactly a case, this sumptuous leather wallet organizer holds up to an iPhone 15 Pro Max. Obviously it won't protect your phone while you're on it, but it keeps your iPhone safe and cozy when not in use.

Spigen Enzo

(Image credit: Spigen)

The $150 price tag on this one was surprising, given that Spigen is generally known for its reasonably-priced lineup of iPhone cases. But unlike Spigen’s popular plastic cases, the Enzo is a vegetable-tanned Genoma Leather. If you miss Apple’s real leather cases and don’t consider the FineWoven case to be a suitable replacement, the Spigen Enzo might be one to consider. I reviewed a previous version of the Spigen Enzo and found that while it’s a sumptuous case, the raised metal logo on the back interfered with some of my MagSafe accessories. It appears from photos that the newest version may have remedied that with a flatter logo, but I don’t have my hands on the current model to confirm that.

Spigen Enzo I'm not sure it justifies the price tag, but this is an upscale leather case for sure. Note that it comes in only one color, and that's black.

Arc Pulse

(Image credit: Arc)

Yes, I’m sure the stylish two-piece metal sculpture offers some drop protection, but I personally couldn’t rely on the Arc Pulse. I tried it on a previous model iPhone but couldn’t bring myself to go out of the house with it on. The case does look stunning and it certainly doesn’t interfere with the functioning of the iPhone itself. It just reminds me of wearing a bikini while snow-skiing. I know people do it, and they look darn cool doing so, but it wouldn’t be my preference. Different colors of this aerospace-grade aluminum case go for different price points; they range from $65-$120.

Arc Pulse If you're more interested in art than protection, this beauty covers the bare minimum: those vulnerable corners. The different color options go for wildly different prices.

OtterBox Frē

(Image credit: OtterBox)

For your watery adventures, the OtterBox Frē might be worth the $100 price tag. While modern iPhones are water resistant in up to six meters of water for 30 minutes, this waterproof iPhone case gives you more time in the water. The OtterBox Frē is labeled waterproof up to six feet (two meters) for up to one hour. Gaskets seal the case and built-in screen protector together as well as covering the charging ports. Yet the phone is still fully functional while in the case, including MagSafe compatibility. While the case was too bulky for me to use every day, I can see having a case like this handy for beach days. I’m a big fan of OtterBox cases generally, most of which are much cheaper than the Frē.

OtterBox Frē If you're into underwater photography or other water adventures, you might want to up your waterproofing game with this 360-degree protective case.

That posh life

While I can’t recommend to you that you ought to spend $100 for a decent iPhone case, there are some extremely appealing options out there at that price point and beyond. Whether you’re looking for ultimate protection, some special functionality, or a unique artistic statement, you might find one of these cases well worth its price tag. It’s your money, you decide!