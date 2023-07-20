Apple threatens to yank FaceTime & iMessage from the UK over 'snooper's charter'

Apple says that it will remove features like FaceTime and iMessage from devices sold in the United Kingdom if it is forced to abide by proposed security laws.

Those changes to an existing law, dubbed the "snooper's charter" by some, would require that companies like Apple give the U.K. government demand that security features be disabled to allow it to access people's data.

Apple employs end-to-end encryption across a number of services and this potential law change could see the government demand that it be given a back door into those services.

Privacy matters

Apple says that it will not make changes to security features for a single country that would then weaken security for all users. The BBC reports that Apple also warns that the new U.K. proposals "constitute a serious and direct threat to data security and information privacy" that would impact people globally, not just in the U.K.

Under the proposed law changes companies like Apple must act if the Home Office demands security features are disabled — and do it without telling members of the public. Apple says that wouldn't be possible anyway because a software update would be required in order to remove its encryption technology.

Apple isn't the only company to have threatened to remove services from the U.K. if forced to compromise security. Instant messaging platform Signal has also said that it will "walk" from the U.K. should its encrypted messages be impacted.

Apple of course finds itself in a tricky position here. It's made a big thing about the iPhone offering strong privacy features including encryption. Effectively unlocking iMessage in particular would go against that "privacy is a human right" stance that Apple has become so famous for.

The best iPhone is, in Apple's eyes, a secure and private one. It's increasingly clear that the U.K. government would disagree. Its argument is that it needs access to users' data and communications so as to help prevent child abuse material from spreading online.

The U.K. government is now running an eight-week consultation on the proposed amendment to its Investigatory Powers Act.