Apple is already testing 'advanced' new Vision Pro displays, including a cheaper option

A new report into Apple's revolutionary Vision Pro headset has revealed the company is already testing advanced displays for not one, but two new future models including a cheaper option.

In a report seen by iMore, The Information's Wayne Ma says that Apple "is currently testing advanced displays made by two Chinese suppliers for possible inclusion in future models of its Vision Pro mixed-reality headsets."

The company unveiled its awesome Vision Pro headset at WWDC 2023, coining a new era of "spatial computing." The first iteration, which will cost $3,500 when it goes on sale next year, uses Micro-OLED displays for ultra-dense and detailed displays with millions of pixels, the equivalent of a 4K TV for each eye.

Vision Pro, but cheaper

Ma reiterates Apple " is evaluating BOE’s and SeeYa’s displays for future models of both the Vision Pro and a cheaper headset internally code-named N109," which have previously been reported as in the works. The report claims there's no guarantee that either BOE or SeeYa will be able to meet Apple's stringent quality standards, but says that at the very least teasing new suppliers could force existing manufacturers to bring their prices down, just like the iPhone. Those changes could be key to making Vision Pro more affordable for future customers because there's no doubt that a $3,500 headset is going to prove a tough sell to all-but the most dedicated early adopters. Despite the high price tag, Vision Pro exudes potential thanks to innovative controls and an ultra-premium design.

Before Vision Pro, we've got a whole host of more mainstream Apple devices to look forward to, including the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, expected at the next Apple event in September. Apple's best iPhone yet will deliver USB-C, new chips for the Pro models, and more.