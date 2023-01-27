Reality Pro users could build their own apps, no coding necessary

Apple's rumored Reality Pro headset will offer a way for users to build their own apps and then make them available on the App Store, according to a new report. Notably, those users won't actually need to know how to code in order to do it.

There was already an expectation that Apple would give people a way to build apps for the unannounced mixed reality headset, but a new report adds that there will be a mechanism for people to do so even without the knowledge normally associated with creating apps for the best iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

Perhaps even more interesting is the way that people will create those apps. According to the report, Apple will allow development using Siri.

Hey Siri, make me an app

The Information (opens in new tab) reports that Apple intends to offer Siri as an “easy way for users” to build their own apps using real-world items. "The tool, for example, could allow users to build an app with virtual animals moving around a room and over or around real-life objects without the need to design the animal from scratch, program its animations, and calculate its movement in a 3D space with obstacles," the report claims.

Apple's headset is currently rumored for a release later this year, possibly this spring, with a price as high as $3,000 already touted. It still isn't entirely clear how Apple intends to market the product itself, although allowing people to build their own apps in this way is something that hadn't previously been considered.

What we do know is that the headset will be an impressive one from a technological point. Multiple cameras will track the wearer's hands and body, while high-resolution displays will ensure a user experience that promises to be something special. As well it will need to be given that rumored asking price.