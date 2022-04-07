Hop to it!

Azumarill is now available in Pokémon UNITE

This loveable blue ball arrives just in time for the spring season.
  • Pokémon UNITE is a free-to-play MOBA where players compete in 5-vs-5 teams.
  • The game's developers continue to balance the game and adding new characters and events.
  • Azumarill is the next character to join the game's ever-growing roster.

As Pokémon UNITE's diverse roster continues to grow, fans look forward to which Pokémon get announced next, hoping for their favorite. The game has been continuously supported since its launch, and despite facing criticism for the microtransactions offered, is generally praised for its quality gameplay. The developers, TiMi Game Studio, continue to keep fans in the know, providing updates, patch notes, and bug fixes to keep the game as balanced as possible, as new characters are added.

The game's official Twitter account announced the reveal of the game's newest character, Azumarill, who is available for play starting today.

Azumarill is being described as a "melee all-rounder", and is perfect for new players who are still trying to figure out what roles they excel in. Players need to make sure that their games are updated via the latest version in order to access Azumarill. The bunny-esque Pokémon arrives alongside some other spring-themed Holowear for existing characters, such as Theater Style Alolan Ninetails, Pastel Style Eldegoss, and a mystery outfit announced here:

Pokémon UNITE is available for free on Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android.

