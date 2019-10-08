Backblaze is one of the most popular online backup solutions around and with good reason. It offers unlimited backups for just a few dollars a month and the Mac app is native, so it won't grind your system down. And now that app has been updated to version 7.0.

With this update Backblaze gains official macOS 10.15 Catalina support along with improved handling of macOS system messages. The app now deals with Catalina's more restrictive security settings, too.