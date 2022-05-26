What you need to know
- A report this week states that one of Apple's iPhone 14 models is facing production delays,
- New analyst insight claims it is in fact the hotly-anticipated iPhone 14 Max, which is set to replace the iPhone 'mini'.
- Apple is expected to ditch the smallest iPhone from its lineup in favor of a new 6.7-inch model that doesn't have all of its 'Pro' features.
New analyst insight claims that reports of a delayed iPhone 14 model that could be in short supply at launch are in fact the iPhone 14 Max, the only new form factor coming to the lineup this year.
9to5Mac reports that analyst Jeff Pu of Haitong International Securities has named the specific model as referred to in a report earlier this week:
Nikkei Asia reported this week that Apple and its suppliers are struggling with iPhone 14 production due to COVID-19 lockdowns in China. Now analyst Jeff Pu of Haitong International Securities has brought more detail to this story by saying that iPhone 14 Max production is delayed by three weeks.
As reported Wednesday, "at least one" iPhone 14 model is facing production delays that could see short supplies at launch. Thankfully, the holdup isn't expected to delay the impending release of the iPhone in its usual September window.
The report goes on to state that Pu says Apple will make 91 million iPhone 14 units by year's end despite this production delay, a lot more than the estimated 84 million units Apple shipped of its best iPhone, the iPhone 13 last year. Pegatron is named as the primary manufacturer of the 'Max' iPhone 14 in the report.
As noted Apple is expected to drop its ailing 'mini' iPhone in favor of a new 6.7-inch phone that doesn't feature Apple's 'Pro' iPhone features, namely a new processor and a hole-punch camera that replaces the notch.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
