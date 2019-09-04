During today's Nintendo Direct, the company had quite a few announcements in store for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Those patiently waiting since the reveal at E3 2019 should be happy to know that Banjo and Kazooie are live in the game today. Those aren't the only new fighters joining the roster, though.

Nintendo revealed that Fatal Fury's Terry is the next DLC character in store for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Younger fans may be unfamiliar with the name — and even some older fans may not recognize him — but he's from a classic fighting series that began in the 1990s.

More DLC characters are also being added in the future, but the team held off on detailing just who exactly is joining. Development has already begun on these characters.