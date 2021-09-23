What you need to know
- Bayonetta 3 was the final thing shown during the Sep. 2021 Nintendo Direct showcase.
- PlatinumGames and Nintendo shared a new gameplay trailer, showing off Bayonetta's new look.
- Bayonetta 3 also has a release window of sometime in 2022.
Bayonetta 3 was first announced at the 2017 Game Awards. Now, almost four years later, we've learned that bar any delays, Bayonetta 3 is coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2022. You can also check out the new gameplay trailer below:
Only a few months ago, fans were told to "reset and forget" about the game until there was official information. Now, the game is set to arrive sometime next year.
The gameplay trailer for Bayonetta 3 capped off the Sep. 2021 Nintendo Direct showcase, which also featured numerous updates on other previously-announced games.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Pokémon Unite update makes it less pay to win, but still isn't enough
Season two of Pokémon Unite is out now. Here's how this update tried to address the game's 'pay to win' concerns and why it's just not quite good enough.
Apple kicks off 'Spark,' a new docuseries 'exploring the origin' of songs
Apple today kicked off a new YouTube documentary series called Spark which looks into the "origin stories of some of culture’s biggest songs and the creative journeys behind them."
iPad minis begin shipping ahead of tomorrow's launch — has yours?
Apple's iPad mini is beginning to ship.
The most popular Animal Crossing amiibo cards are expensive
There are hundreds of Animal Crossing amiibo cards, which can be used to bring specific villagers into New Horizons. Here are the rarest and most expensive ones.