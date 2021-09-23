Bayonetta 3 was first announced at the 2017 Game Awards. Now, almost four years later, we've learned that bar any delays, Bayonetta 3 is coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2022. You can also check out the new gameplay trailer below:

Only a few months ago, fans were told to "reset and forget" about the game until there was official information. Now, the game is set to arrive sometime next year.

The gameplay trailer for Bayonetta 3 capped off the Sep. 2021 Nintendo Direct showcase, which also featured numerous updates on other previously-announced games.