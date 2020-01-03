Hideki Kamiya, co-founder of Platinum Games, has taken to Twitter to blast the Nintendo Switch's home screen and its eShop in a series of posts.

As reported by Kotaku, Kamiya lamented the poor design of the Switch's home screen. Kamiya was director of Resident Evil 2 and Bayonetta and is known for not pulling punches when it comes to stuff he doesn't like.

Specifically, he targeted the Switch home screen and the fact that it only shows the thumbnails of a few recently played games, burying the rest of your titles in the all games section. According to Twitter's translation tool, he described the home page as "dung", I'm sure you can work out what he actually meant...

He also criticized the Nintendo eShop due to the fact that you can't sort by price, manufacturer, genre or new arrivals. Finally, he took aim at the fact that there is no function for making folders on the home screen or for sorting.

Other consoles do have the option to sort the home screen using folders, as the report notes even the 3DS had this feature. It brings users increased customizability and also allows you to sort your games into whatever category you'd like, making them easier to find and keep organized.

Do you think the Nintendo needs more features for customizing its Switch home screen, or perhaps a total home screen overhaul? What about Kamiya's suggestion of a sorting function in the eShop? Let us know your own thoughts and experiences with the Nintendo Switch, both in the home screen and the eShop, and share some of the features you'd like to see changed or tweaked in the comments below!

