The iPhone 12 Pro is the first iPhone to include a LiDAR sensor. The sensor allows the camera to better understand the environment around it and not only has a noticeable impact for photographers, but also those with accessibility needs.

BBC Click has posted a video to its YouTube channel to coincide with the International Day of Persons With Disabilities that dives into the advancements made with accessibility and technology.

To coincide with the International Day of Persons With Disabilities, Click explores the latest developments around accessibility and inclusion in tech. Blind reporter Lucy Edwards investigates how AI helps visually-impaired people identify people and objects with their phones, while Niamh Hughes looks at the strides made in gaming accessibility, through the prism of her own experiences.

Part of the episode showcases the impact that LiDAR in the iPhone 12 Pro has for a blind person. Using the phone, they were able to more precisely navigate their neighborhood, detect when people were close to them, and more accurately identify things around them.

Watch the full episode and check out how the LiDAR sensor in the iPhone 12 Pro helps someone with visual impairment navigate their surroundings with more confidence starting at 2:30.