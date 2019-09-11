Bellroy announced its new leather iPhone cases will support Apple's new iPhone 11 models. That includes both the standard Phone Case and Phone Case with 3 Card compartment.

For a while now, Bellroy has offered amazing cases for the iPhone that feature its signature premium and certified environmentally leather. That, combined with the flexible polymer frame, made them really durable as opposed to the Apple leather cases that can wear out rather quickly.

They are now available for all three new iPhone models: iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max.

The standard Phone Case will retail for $40 for the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models and $45 for the bigger 11 Pro Max model. It is Bellroy's main case that delivers premium protection.

The Phone Case with 3 Card compartments will retail for $75 for the 11 and 11 Pro models and $79 for the 11 Pro Max model. This is a hybrid case that can house your credit cards eliminating the need for a wallet.

Both cases will be available in Black, Caramel, Coral, and Graphite color options. You can buy them now through Bellroy's site.