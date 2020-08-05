Best Desk Chair for Kids iMore 2020
It's back to school time for many kids, but the chances are high that they'll be studying from home this year. With that in mind, you'll want to make sure that they have a comfortable and ergonomic chair at home to make studying comfortable. While there are plenty of chairs for kids out there, we think the SitRite Kids Desk Chair is the best overall option, as it's fully adjustable, ergonomic, and comfortable.
- Best Overall: SitRite Kids Desk Chair
- Best for Gaming: Techni Mobili Kids Gaming and Student Racer Chair
- Best for Simplicity: Flash Furniture Adjustable Student Chair
- Best for Athletes: Flash Furniture Sports Swivel Task Chair
- Best for Active Learning: Gaiam Kids Balance Ball Chair
Best Overall: SitRite Kids Desk Chair
As your children grow, it's important to make sure that they have the correct posture in mind, and the SitRite Kids Desk Chair helps do just that.
The SitRite Kids Desk Chair is fully ergonomic with a full cushion for back support and thick, slidable and adjustable seat — it can slide 1.7-inches to the front or back (as needed to fit your child) and stays put with a locking mechanism. The height can be adjusted between 16.7-inches to 19.6-inches with a silent gas lift cylinder, and the chair has a full 360-degree swivel. And for younger kids, there is a detachable footrest, allowing their feet to rest if they can't reach the ground comfortably. The rounded armrest is there for additional support and comfort.
With the SitRite Kids Chair, it has a unibody design that looks great with any desk and study setting. The SitRite also doubles as a great little office chair for petite adults as well (around 5-feet), and it has a weight cap of 300 pounds.
Pros:
- Ergonomic and comfortable
- Fully adjustable and customizable
- Full 360-degree swivel
- Detachable footrest for younger kids
- Modern unibody design
- Can also fit petite adults
Cons:
- Black leather option may have peeling issues
Best Overall
SitRite Kids Desk Chair
Modern and ergonomic
SitRite Kids Desk Chair is ergonomic, comfortable, and adjustable, all in a sleek, modern unibody design fit for any desk.
Best for Gaming: Techni Mobili Kid's Gaming and Student Racer Chair
If your child also likes to play video games, then Techni Mobili's Kid's Gaming and Student Racer Chair is what you want. Not only does it look stylish and resembles the interior of a sports car, but it is also comfortable. Plus, your kid can feel like they're "racing" as they finish up their homework before playing some of their favorite video games.
The chair is made with synthetic TechniFlex upholstery to give it an upscale feel, and it is fully height adjustable. It has a 5-star nylon base with matching dual non-marking casters. The chair supports weight up to 130 pounds. Think of this chair as a smaller version of an adult gaming chair, perfect for your growing gamer.
Pros:
- Stylish racing car design
- Comfortable
- Height adjustable
- Great for studying and gaming
- Inexpensive
Cons:
- Only supports up to 130 lbs
Best for Gaming
Techni Mobili Kids Gaming and Student Racer Chair
Vroom vroom
This chair is great for kids who love to game and study. It's comfortable, adjustable, and looks like the inside of a sports car.
Best for Simplicity: Flash Furniture Adjustable Student Chair
For those who want a simple student chair for their kids to work from, then you should consider Flash Furniture's Adjustable Student Chair.
This basic plastic chair has a slatted seat and back that allows for air circulation. The seat also has contours shaped perfectly for comfort. Despite the simple appearance, the chair is very sturdy, and the adjustable legs allow the chair to fit for children of all sizes. There are also anti-slip floor caps that help prevent the chair from slipping, while also reducing any noise.
Flash Furniture recommends students use this chair in elementary school up to high school.
Pros:
- Simple but sturdy
- Slatted seat and back for air circulation
- Adjustable legs to fit kids of all sizes
- Anti-slip floor caps
- Contoured seat for comfort
Cons:
- No padding
- No armrests
Best for Simplicity
Flash Furniture Adjustable Student Chair
Back to basics
This simple student chair has slats for air circulation, and the height can be fully adjusted for any child.
Best for Athletes: Flash Furniture Sports Swivel Task Chair
Is your kid athletic or just love sports? Then Flash Furniture's Sports Themed Swivel Task Chair is a great match.
With this swiveling task chair, you can choose from four sports-themed designs: Basketball, Soccer, Football, or Baseball. The vinyl upholstery means that it's comfortable to sit in for hours, and clean-up should be easy if it gets dirty. The chair is adjustable for your child's height, and the heavy-duty base has dual-wheel casters for easy movement. You can also choose to have this chair include armrests or go without — it's up to you.
Pros:
- Four different sports designs
- Vinyl is comfortable and easy to clean
- Height is fully adjustable
- Heavy-duty base with dual-wheel casters for smooth movement
- Freely swivels
- Armrests are optional
Cons:
- Only four sports designs
- Colors may be off on soccer design
Best for Athletes
Flash Furniture Sports Swivel Task Chair
Future athlete
Even growing athletes need a comfortable chair to study in! These are height adjustable, and armrests are optional.
Best for Active Learning: Gaiam Kids Balance Ball Chair
For some kids, a regular student or desk chair is just not enough. They need a chair that will help them concentrate, focus, and reduce their restlessness. The Gaiam Kids Balance Ball Chair does just that.
This exercise ball chair helps kids focus by actively balancing themselves on the ball. With the plastic back support bar, this will help improve overall posture and spinal alignment, leading to a healthier back and better overall well being. And if your child tends to be restless, the bouncing and balancing on the exercise ball helps reduce their fidgeting and makes learning more fun.
The chair itself has an adjustable back support bar, and it will securely hold the exercise ball in place when it is inflated to the proper size. There are also easy-glide caster wheels that make moving around easy in the chair, with two of them able to lock to prevent gliding around. This is a unique option that could do the trick for your active child if everything else fails.
Pros:
- Promotes active learning
- Improves posture and spinal alignment, better back health and well-being
- Reduces fidgeting and boredom
- Easy-glide caster wheels with two locks
- Back support bar is adjustable
Cons:
- Inflating the ball to right size can be tricky
Best for Active Learning
Gaiam Kids Balance Ball Chair
Balancing fun and learning
This chair uses an exercise ball to help kids concentrate and focus. It comes with gliding wheels, and the back bar is adjustable.
Bottom line
Overall, the best desk chair for kids is definitely the SitRite Kids Desk Chair. It's the most ergonomic chair in the list, complete with padded cushions on the seat and back. The seat is also adjustable by sliding forward or backward to fit your child, locking in place, and the armrests give additional support. The chair height is easily adjustable, and the entire chair has a 360-degree swivel with gliding wheels, so your child can freely move around as they please.
The SitRite works great for kids of all sizes. If your child is on the younger side, there is a detachable footrest so they can rest their foot while studying. And the chair can even fit petite adults up to around 5-feet in height and weight caps out at 300 pounds. And it has a modern design that looks great.
