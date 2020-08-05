Best Desk Chair for Kids iMore 2020

It's back to school time for many kids, but the chances are high that they'll be studying from home this year. With that in mind, you'll want to make sure that they have a comfortable and ergonomic chair at home to make studying comfortable. While there are plenty of chairs for kids out there, we think the SitRite Kids Desk Chair is the best overall option, as it's fully adjustable, ergonomic, and comfortable.

As your children grow, it's important to make sure that they have the correct posture in mind, and the SitRite Kids Desk Chair helps do just that. The SitRite Kids Desk Chair is fully ergonomic with a full cushion for back support and thick, slidable and adjustable seat — it can slide 1.7-inches to the front or back (as needed to fit your child) and stays put with a locking mechanism. The height can be adjusted between 16.7-inches to 19.6-inches with a silent gas lift cylinder, and the chair has a full 360-degree swivel. And for younger kids, there is a detachable footrest, allowing their feet to rest if they can't reach the ground comfortably. The rounded armrest is there for additional support and comfort. With the SitRite Kids Chair, it has a unibody design that looks great with any desk and study setting. The SitRite also doubles as a great little office chair for petite adults as well (around 5-feet), and it has a weight cap of 300 pounds. Pros: Ergonomic and comfortable

Fully adjustable and customizable

Full 360-degree swivel

Detachable footrest for younger kids

Modern unibody design

Can also fit petite adults Cons: Black leather option may have peeling issues

Best for Gaming: Techni Mobili Kid's Gaming and Student Racer Chair

If your child also likes to play video games, then Techni Mobili's Kid's Gaming and Student Racer Chair is what you want. Not only does it look stylish and resembles the interior of a sports car, but it is also comfortable. Plus, your kid can feel like they're "racing" as they finish up their homework before playing some of their favorite video games. The chair is made with synthetic TechniFlex upholstery to give it an upscale feel, and it is fully height adjustable. It has a 5-star nylon base with matching dual non-marking casters. The chair supports weight up to 130 pounds. Think of this chair as a smaller version of an adult gaming chair, perfect for your growing gamer. Pros: Stylish racing car design

Comfortable

Height adjustable

Great for studying and gaming

Inexpensive Cons: Only supports up to 130 lbs

Best for Simplicity: Flash Furniture Adjustable Student Chair

For those who want a simple student chair for their kids to work from, then you should consider Flash Furniture's Adjustable Student Chair. This basic plastic chair has a slatted seat and back that allows for air circulation. The seat also has contours shaped perfectly for comfort. Despite the simple appearance, the chair is very sturdy, and the adjustable legs allow the chair to fit for children of all sizes. There are also anti-slip floor caps that help prevent the chair from slipping, while also reducing any noise. Flash Furniture recommends students use this chair in elementary school up to high school. Pros: Simple but sturdy

Slatted seat and back for air circulation

Adjustable legs to fit kids of all sizes

Anti-slip floor caps

Contoured seat for comfort Cons: No padding

No armrests

Best for Athletes: Flash Furniture Sports Swivel Task Chair

Is your kid athletic or just love sports? Then Flash Furniture's Sports Themed Swivel Task Chair is a great match. With this swiveling task chair, you can choose from four sports-themed designs: Basketball, Soccer, Football, or Baseball. The vinyl upholstery means that it's comfortable to sit in for hours, and clean-up should be easy if it gets dirty. The chair is adjustable for your child's height, and the heavy-duty base has dual-wheel casters for easy movement. You can also choose to have this chair include armrests or go without — it's up to you. Pros: Four different sports designs

Vinyl is comfortable and easy to clean

Height is fully adjustable

Heavy-duty base with dual-wheel casters for smooth movement

Freely swivels

Armrests are optional Cons: Only four sports designs

Colors may be off on soccer design

Best for Active Learning: Gaiam Kids Balance Ball Chair