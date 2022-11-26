These Cyber Monday savings on Elgato tech, including the Stream Deck, aren’t just for gamers

Live streaming has become infinitely more popular in recent years, whether that’s personalities playing the latest games, or people sharing their skills and knowledge with followers.

Elgato has risen to the top of the streaming hardware pile thanks to thoughtful devices that can open up new possibilities – but they’re not just for content creators, with productivity and professional applications that can help anyone, particularly in a remote working scenario.

Amazon has dropped the prices of Elgato’s most popular products as part of its Cyber Monday deals over Black Friday weekend, with $60 off of the Elgato HD60 X capture device, $40 off of the Wave 3 microphone, and $30 off of the Stream Deck.

These Elgato Cyber Monday deals aren’t just for streamers

(opens in new tab) Elgato HD 60 X - was $199.99 , now $149.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This compact external capture card can record from console, PC, or Max directly into your streaming service or choice. This deal puts it at the lowest price we've seen it at, and it's ideal for recording educational videos or screen shares for colleagues or students.

(opens in new tab) Elgato Wave 3 - was $149.99 , now $109.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save $40 off of this desktop condenser microphone that’s perfect for streaming, recording, or your next video call. While it's been discounted before, this is the lowest price we've seen it. It's compact, too, so you can move it around your desk setup to find the best spot.

(opens in new tab) Elgato Stream Deck M2 - was $149.99 , now $119.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Stream Deck adds a whole host of customizable buttons to your setup, and can do pretty much whatever you tell it to. This is the lowest price it's been at Amazon, and while there is a larger-size and smaller-size option, this 15-button panel is likely to offer everything you need for additional productivity options or media controls.

Starting with the biggest discount, the Elgato HD60 X (opens in new tab) is an external capture card, ideal for capturing whatever is on your screen. It’s now down to just $149.99, making it more affordable than ever to capture content across PC and Mac.

While it’s certainly great for YouTubers or budding Twitch streamers, it’s also ideal for anyone recording lengthy screencasts or video tutorials to share with colleagues.

The Wave 3 mic (opens in new tab) is ideal for anyone that spends a lot of time on video calls or in meetings, offering a USB mic that’s small enough to sit on your desk but is capable enough to make your voice sound much clearer.

The Stream Deck (opens in new tab) is essentially a set of customizable buttons with endless possibilities. While streamers use them to switch between “scenes”, the Stream Deck is just as useful for controlling your smart home, opening your favorite apps, or showing the battery level of your peripherals at a glance.