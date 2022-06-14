Best cheap office chairs on a budget and where to buy them iMore 2022

We all like to be comfortable at our desks - but not everyone can afford one of the more expensive chairs from the likes of Hermann Miller or Humanscale. Thankfully, there are some great cheap office chairs out there for those of us that need something on the more budget-oriented end of the scale. So here are some of the best office chairs for under $150.

Looking for a gaming chair instead? We've also rounded up some of the best gaming chairs of 2022 too.

Cheap office chairs you can rely on

The All Rounder : Hbada Office Task Chair Staff Pick The Hbada Task Chair looks phenomenal, particularly in its black and white color scheme. There are also some pretty great features built into its frame as well - the arms lift up and out of the way if you find them cumbersome, and the thick padding on the seat keeps you comfortable. The back of the chair also has a really nice 'S-curve' to it that supports your back over long sitting sessions. $119 at Amazon Executive Comfort : Office Ergonomic Chair If you want to look like you own the place, the simply-named Office Ergonomic Desk Chair is the way to go - and its thick padding will keep you comfortable over long periods of time. There's built-in lumbar support, and its extremely soft PU leather is, while thin, soft and supple - so you get the look of an executive chair, with all the comfort too. $75 at Amazon Unobtrusive design : Boss Office Posture Chair If you want something completely un-fussy that slips under a desk when you're not using it, the Boss Office Posture Chair is a great option. It's relatively inexpensive, but has some really nice supportive cushions - and, if they annoy you, there aren't any armrests to get in the way. Perfect for dorm rooms or smaller home offices that need a less intrusive desk chair. $76 at Amazon Basically good : Amazon Basics Task Chair Just because they're basic doesn't mean they're not good - and the Amazon Basics Task Chair proves this point beautifully. There's no armrests to get in your way, and the mesh back is comfortable and breathable, so you're kept that little bit cooler on hotter days. It's also available in a range of different colors to suit any home office decor. $65 at Amazon Swivelly fun : Neo Chair Swivel Chair Neo Chair's Swivel Office Chair has some great features for an impressive price - there are comfy armrests, a mesh back with lumbar support, and a firm, but comfy cushion for derriere support. It is a little narrower than some, so those with wider behinds may want to look elsewhere, but for under $100 it's an excellent choice. $70 at Amazon Something more : Erguosit Home Office Chair Sometimes its worth going slightly over budget - matters involving your back should well be one of those times. If you can stretch $20 over, you can grab the Erguosit Home Office Chair - and it's worth it. There's a mesh back with adjustable lumbar support, moveable padded armrests, and a bottom cushion big enough to suit even the heaviest set behind. It rocks back, it swivels - everything you'd want from an office chair. $169 at Amazon

Which would we go for?

On its Amazon page, Hbada claims its Task Chair can 'Understand you better than your boss' and it's a 'cute little penguin'. While we can't really comment on either of these statements (although its color scheme is very fetching, and penguin-like), we do know for sure that it's a comfy, reasonably priced desk chair - for something that sits nicely in the middle, we'd say it's the overall pick of the bunch.

Of course, if you're still waiting on payday but your desk chair stem has just perforated the cushion, leaving you chairless in the face of another week of home office work, you may think you're limited on options. Thankfully, the Amazon Basics Task Chair is lovely and cheap, yet still features a mesh back - so you'll be nice and comfy through the work day. And it's available in blue!

If you want all the bells and whistles, there's the Erguosit Home Office chair. It is the priciest of the bunch at $169 (which yes, is over our $150 limit), but it features gizmos that even more expensive chairs don't have - padded armrests and adjustable lumbar support to name but a few. Yes, it is a little dearer than its peers - but it is worth it, if you want to stretch the budget a bit. Your back will thank you.

