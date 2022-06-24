Best desks for students iMore 2022

If you're a student and you need a desk, you've likely got a lengthy list of requirements that you need to be filled. You need a certain size so that it fits in the space you've got, a certain price because you've had to spend all your money on textbooks, and lots of space for computers, monitors and tools. You may even want some extra functionality - maybe you want to try a standing desk, or you want to go for an extra-long L-shape for more for activities. We've scoured Amazon for the best student desks on Amazon.

Best Overall : Need 63-inch computer desk and workstation Top Pick Ample space for work, art, and a computer. Simple design made with a thick metal frame and durable wood. It's also waterproof and has an anti-scratch surface so you don't have to worry about making a mess. Easy to assemble, too. $160 at Amazon Simplest Option : Coleshome 47-inch modern computer desk You can upgrade to a larger size as there are a couple available. Adjustable leg pads help keep the desk sturdy on an uneven floor. Simple design is assembled in four steps. The legs are made with heavy-duty steel. $130 at Amazon Best Ease of Use : SHW Home Office 55-inch computer desk Made with a steel frame and a particle board. The desktop has two grommets for cable management. Easy to assemble and adjustable for uneven floors. Comes with everything you need to put it together. $109 at Amazon Best Writing Space : Foxemart 39-inch writing computer desk This is a no-frills desk with plenty of room for a laptop and space for other creative endeavors. The triangular junction design of the legs helps keep the whole thing as stable as possible, even on uneven floors. It's a great desk for the forgetful since the desktop is scratch-resistant and water-resistant. It works in small spaces, too, because it won't get scuffed up or lose stability if you collide with it. $69 at Amazon Best L-Shaped Desk : SHW L-Shaped home office corner desk L-shaped desks are really great when you need more space to work but don't have more space to work in. Made with wood grain particle board and includes two grommets for cable organization. Has open shelves for storage, step-by-step instructions for assembly, and all the tools you need. $87 at Amazon Best Standing Desk : Vivo height-adjustable 32-inch standing desk converter If you already have a desktop, but you're spending too much time sitting, grab this adjustable standing desk converter. It'll get you on your toes while still letting you sit when you need to. Has enough room for dual monitors and takes little-to-no assembly. $124 at Amazon Nicest wooden top : Weehom computer desk It has some legs, and it has a top - you could hardly call it special, but it will definitely do the job. There are a few sizes available, and the top is available in a number of different finishes from Black Oak to Walnut. You can also adjust the feet on the bottom of the legs to accommodate uneven floors - perfect for those dorm room floors. $80 at Amazon Best for RGB : SMUG gaming desk Are you… a Gamer? Do you like RGB? Then the incredibly named 'Smug Gaming Desk' is right up your street. There are flashing lights all over the place, and the top is designed to look like carbon fiber. Perfect for doing calculus and long midnight gaming sessions. $74 at Amazon Easiest to assemble : Vasagle ALINRU 40-inch desk A desk whose price does not reflect quality - the top is a sumptuous varnished piece of wood, and the legs are textured aluminum which makes the whole desk feel more expensive than it actually is. It arrives flat-packed, so building the desk is super easy for even just one person too. $90 at Amazon

Do the Work

Whether you're looking for a desk for your kid in high school, or you're a college student that needs some space for your creative writing and your laptop, a desk is essential. A simple design with four legs and a wide desktop is going to be your best bet. It will have room for a computer tower underneath and monitors and other things on top. Need's 63-inch computer desk does all that nicely with plenty of space to work with. The design is nice for a small apartment or dorm room, too.

If you need something slightly more complex, grab the SHW L-shaped desk. That design is perfect for maximizing space in a small area, and it also provides you a ton of space to work with. You can set up a computer, a little place to work on art or creative writing, and use all the included shelving for textbooks or other storage.

All about desks

Do I need a desk as a college student?

If you're going to spend a lot of time at your computer or surrounded by textbooks, then a desk will not only give you the best space to study, but potentially help your posture. In addition to a good desk chair, studying on a desk is the best option if you want to avoid long-term back problems, RSI, or other posture-related problems and conditions.

Are you sure I can't just study on my bed?

Do you like back pain? It may be tempting to just chill in bed surrounded by your textbooks, your laptop open in front of you, but there are several problems with working where you sleep. Firstly, as previously mentioned, your back needs support, and working cross-legged on your bed isn't going to help you get what you need. Equally, some separation between where you work and where you chill is really important - a desk is a really good way to find balance.

How big should my desk be?

Excellent, you've decided to go with a desk! Your back will thank you. Desk size depends entirely on the size of your room and what you're going to put on it. For a small room, you're obviously going to need a smaller desk - but consider that you may get more desk real estate with less footprint with an L-shaped desk. For bigger rooms, you could go with a bigger desk for more space, where you can put more monitors or other equipment. If you don't need much desk space, you might be able to save some money by opting for a smaller desk. There is no one size fits all, so grab a tape measure and see what kind of space you have!

What chair should I pair with my desk?

There are some great options for chairs out there - Gaming chairs are a popular option, or if you're on a budget you should take a look at our best budget office chairs and where to find them list.