If you are dealing with a slow or inconsistent Wi-Fi connection in your home, then it is time to upgrade to mesh networking. Mesh routers utilize multiple satellites to blanket every corner of your home, giving you the Wi-Fi your family deserves. The eero 6+ dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system is an affordable mesh system that can cover almost any home size with fast, reliable Wi-Fi, making it our pick for the best for most. Here's our roundup of the best eero systems to help you decide which is the best for your needs.
- Best overall: Introducing Amazon eero 6+ dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system
- Best value: Introducing Amazon eero 6+ dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 router
- Best speeds: Introducing Amazon eero Pro 6E tri-band mesh Wi-Fi 6E system
- Best for HomeKit: Amazon eero Pro 6 tri-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system with built-in Zigbee smart home hub
- Best integration: Introducing Ring Alarm Pro Base Station with built-in eero Wi-Fi 6 router
- Best for expansion: Amazon eero Beacon mesh WiFi range extender
Best overall: Amazon eero 6+ dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system
eero's 3-Pack Wi-Fi 6+ System is an affordable, entry-level system that covers all of the basics. This system includes three of eero's latest generation Wi-Fi 6 dual-band units, which are all identical in size and features. Just choose one to connect to your modem and place the others around your home for maximum coverage.
These compact units have two Ethernet ports on each for direct connections to your modem or non-Wi-Fi devices and work together to form a mesh network across your home. Mesh keeps things simple by using the same network name and settings, allowing your devices to roam freely by auto-connecting to the best unit in the background.
This three-unit system can cover up to 4,500 square feet, which should be plenty for most homes, and they support additional units if you need to expand. The only downside to this system is that they don't support tri-band, which is only available on eero's "pro" models.
Pros:
- Easy setup
- Supports Wi-Fi 6
- Covers up to 4,500 sq. ft.
Cons:
- Dual-band only
- Only two Ethernet ports per unit
- Doesn't support HomeKit Secure Router features
Best value: Amazon eero 6+ dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 router
The single version of the eero 6+ dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 router ditches the extra units in favor of just one eero that can blanket small homes. Capable of covering up to 1,500 square feet, this single eero can fulfill the role of a traditional Wi-Fi router but is expandable if needed.
Of course, some trade-offs come with being the cheapest way to join in on the eero fun, such as only having two Ethernet ports available. The lack of ports means that you will only have one Ethernet port to spare when you plug in your modem, so you will need a network switch for additional devices.
Pros:
- Affordable
- Expandable
- Can extend other eeros
Cons:
- Smaller coverage area
- Only two Ethernet ports
- Doesn't support HomeKit Secure Router features
Best speeds: Amazon eero Pro 6E tri-band mesh Wi-Fi 6E system
The eero Pro 6E tri-band mesh Wi-Fi system three-pack takes things to the extreme by covering up to 6,000 square feet in wireless goodness. This top-of-the-line Wi-Fi 6E system utilizes tri-band technology and a new 6 GHz band, which helps alleviate potential network congestion and provides up to 1.3 Gbps speeds over the air.
Like the dual-band eeros, the 6E Pro models feature two Ethernet ports on each unit. However, the 6E Pro kicks it up a notch as it sports an auto-sensing 2.5 GbE port for the fastest possible hardwired connections that you can get.
Pros:
- Covers up to 6,000 sq. ft.
- Tri-band Wi-Fi 6E technology
- Supports 100+ devices
Cons:
- Expensive
- Only two Ethernet ports
- Doesn't support HomeKit Secure Router features
Best for HomeKit: Amazon eero Pro 6 tri-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system
While it isn't the latest from eero, the previous generation eero Pro 6 system supports Apple's HomeKit Secure Router feature. This handy security feature allows you to manage your smart home accessories directly from the Home app built-in to iOS and gives you the ability to limit which services and devices they can access.
In addition to HomeKit, the eero Pro 6 three-pack offers tri-band networking and an expansive coverage area of 6,000 square feet. The 6 Pro system can also support over 75+ devices, perfect for homes with many smart light bulbs, smart plugs, and more. If you're considering the Amazon eero 6 instead of the eero Pro 6 make sure to check out how they compare to each other.
Pros:
- Tri-band and Wi-Fi 6
- Supports 75+ devices
- HomeKit Secure Router capabilities
Cons:
- Expensive
- Older Wi-Fi 6 technology
- Only two Ethernet ports per unit
Best integration: Ring Alarm Pro Base Station with built-in eero Wi-Fi 6 router
The Ring Alarm Pro Base Station is an all-in-one package that combines eero's mesh networking technology with Ring smart home security. We reviewed the very similar 8-piece set version of this base station on Android Central and noted that it allows you to pair Ring accessories directly to your router, and with eero onboard, you get reliable and speedy Wi-Fi.
The Ring Alarm Pro shares specs similar to the base single-unit eero 6 Wi-Fi System with dual-band technology capable of delivering speeds up to 900 Mbps and covering up to 1,500 square feet. Like other eero systems, this system is expandable, so you can add additional eero units around the home to meet your needs.
Pros:
- Built-in Ring Alarm
- Covers small homes on its own
- Expandable with eero and Ring devices
Cons:
- Bulky design
- Dual-band only
- Just two Ethernet ports
Best for expansion: Amazon eero Beacon mesh WiFi range extender
If you already have an eero system in your home and want to expand your coverage without all of the hassle then the eero Beacon is the way to go. On Android Central, we reviewed this plug-and-play eero and loved how it keeps things nice and tidy and works in smaller places (such as in a hallway), where traditional set-top routers cannot go.
The Beacons also take things further by having a nightlight built right in, helping to light the way at night. The convenience does come at a cost, though, as the Beacon doesn't have an Ethernet port and only supports dual-band Wi-Fi 5 connectivity.
Pros:
- Affordable
- Plug and play
- Handy nightlight
Cons:
- No Ethernet ports
- Dual-band only
- Expensive
Give your home a speed boost with the best eero Wi-Fi system
Upgrading to one of the best Wi-Fi routers is a great way to improve speeds and Wi-Fi coverage around your home. eero routers are synonymous with mesh networking not because they were one of the first systems around but because of excellent performance, outstanding reliability, and easy app management.
The eero 6+ dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system gets our pick for the best for most, as it provides fantastic coverage, speeds, and reliability, all at an affordable price. This system is straightforward to set up using just an app, and its powerful Wi-Fi 6 capabilities lets you take advantage of the latest and greatest Wi-Fi hardware inside the iPhone 13 lineup.
If you want the best possible speeds and coverage area, then the eero Pro 6E tri-band mesh Wi-Fi 6E system is for you. Amazon's top-of-the-line system covers larger homes — up to 6,000 square feet — and it is the only eero with a high-speed 2.5 GbE Ethernet port so you can game all day lag-free.
